Wood secures long-term construction services contract with ExxonMobil PNG

Wood has been awarded a new $200 million contract by ExxonMobil PNG (EMPNG) for construction services in support of the EMPNG operated PNG LNG Project in Papua New Guinea.

The five-year contract will support brownfield project delivery at scale across the Hides Gas Conditioning Plant, the LNG plant at Caution Bay, approximately 700 kilometres of pipeline network and associated well pads and flowlines. Over the course of the contract, these projects will support the safe, reliable and efficient operation of infrastructure that supplies LNG to customers across Asia.

Wood's commitment

Over 200 Wood personnel in PNG will provide project management, civil and structural construction, piping and mechanical works, electrical and instrumentation services, alongside associated support services such as scaffolding, lifting and rigging.

Steve Nicol, Chief Operating Officer of Operations at Wood, said, “For more than a decade, we’ve supported ExxonMobil PNG to deliver safe and reliable PNG LNG Project operations.”

“By providing quality construction services, we will play an important role in maintaining and enhancing critical facilities that underpin the PNG LNG Project’s infrastructure. Our teams are focused on sustaining asset integrity, applying decades of experience to ensure they continue to run reliably and safely.”

“We are committed to the country’s economic development by working closely with our clients, supply chain partners and communities, with a continued focus on sustaining a skilled national workforce for the future.”

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Having worked alongside ExxonMobil affiliates for more than 85 years globally, this award reinforces Wood's longstanding partnership with the company. Since 2013, Wood has delivered engineering, procurement, construction and operational services on some of Papua New Guinea's most complex energy projects.