Why system-level design determines blast performance in occupied buildings

Blast-resistant design is often discussed in terms of the components that make up the building, like walls, doors and windows.

Blast resistance, or how the building performs, is determined by how it functions as a system. It must behave as a continuous structure, transferring forces through a defined load path rather than relying on the strength of any single component. This is system-level design.

In industrial environments, blast loads act on the entire building envelope in a short-duration event. These forces must be absorbed, transferred and dissipated through structural framing, connections and anchorage. If any part of that load path is not aligned with the overall design intent, the building may not perform as expected under blast conditions.

Blast performance is also influenced by the duration of the pressure wave, often referred to as impulse. Two blast events with similar peak pressure can produce very different structural responses depending on how long those forces act on the building. Short-duration, high-intensity loads place different demands on structural systems than longer-duration events. Understanding both pressure and impulse is essential to ensure the building responds as intended under blast conditions.

Connections and interfaces play a critical role in maintaining this continuity. Structural members may be designed to resist specific loads, but their effectiveness depends on how forces move through joints, corners and transitions between elements. Proper detailing ensures that loads are transferred without creating unintended stress concentrations or discontinuities in the structural system.

Openings must also be considered part of the overall design. Doors are not independent components; they are integrated into the structural system through frames, hardware and their connection to the surrounding elements. Their design must account for both pressure loading and the need to maintain the integrity of the building envelope during a blast event.

The inclusion of windows is similarly dependent on siting conditions and the function of the building. In some cases, windows are necessary, appropriate and can be incorporated into the overall design.

In other cases, eliminating them may be required to meet performance requirements. Penetrations, such as conduit entries, piping and HVAC openings, introduce additional design considerations. Each penetration represents a transition point in the building envelope where blast loads must be managed without compromising structural continuity. Proper integration of these elements ensures that they function as part of the system rather than interrupting it.

This system-level approach requires coordination across disciplines, including structural design, architectural detailing and mechanical integration. If building components aren’t integrated, load paths can be disrupted, even when elements are designed correctly. This is why bringing in a vendor who is well-versed in blast-resistant design is an asset. Aligning these elements early in the design process helps ensure that the building performs as a unified system under blast loading.

System-level design recognizes that blast performance is not defined by individual components, but by how the entire structure responds to loading. Structural framing, connections, openings and penetrations must be engineered to work together, allowing the building to absorb energy and maintain its protective function during a blast event.

For facilities managing personnel exposure near process units, blast-resistant modular buildings provide a practical way to achieve this level of performance. Engineered blast-resistant buildings, like RedGuard’s SafetySuite, can be designed to meet sitespecific loading conditions and deployed as permanent installations. Temporary blast-resistant buildings, like RedGuard’s LeaseFleet, can be deployed to support changing operational needs.

For more information, visit redguard.com or call (855) 733-4827.