When natural gas becomes a tech play

Something interesting is happening in West Texas.

Chevron just announced plans to build a 2.5-GW natural gas power plant in the Permian Basin, not to feed the grid, but to power a data center directly. Target date: 2027. Potential customer: a major tech company that needs massive amounts of reliable electricity to run AI operations.

This is not a typical energy story. It’s a convergence that changes the game for both industries.

For years, the Permian has produced so much natural gas that pipeline capacity can’t handle it all. Flaring became routine, and while operators worked to reduce it, the fundamental problem remained: too much gas, not enough takeaway capacity. Now that stranded gas has a buyer sitting right next door, and that buyer needs power around the clock with zero tolerance for outages.

Data centers running AI workloads consume staggering amounts of electricity. A single large language model training session can use as much power as a small city. Projections show data centers will need three times as much power by 2030 as they do today. The existing grid can’t support that kind of growth without years of infrastructure buildout and billions in investment.

Chevron isn’t alone in seeing the opportunity. ExxonMobil announced similar plans last year. Other producers are exploring the same model. The logic is straightforward: bypass the grid entirely, co-locate the power plant with the data center and deliver electrons straight from turbine to server rack. No transmission losses. No competing with residential demand. No regulatory battles over grid access.

What does this mean for industrial construction? These projects require massive civil work, equipment installation, pipeline infrastructure and operations support. The first Chevron plant could expand to 5 GWs down the line, equivalent to multiple nuclear reactors. That’s billions in capital investment and thousands of construction jobs, followed by permanent operations and maintenance positions.

It also signals a fundamental shift in how energy companies think about their product. For decades, O&G producers sold molecules: barrels of crude, cu ft of gas. Now they’re selling electrons directly to end users who don’t care about BTU content or commodity trading. They care about uptime, cost per kW-hour and carbon intensity. It’s a different conversation with a different kind of customer.

The implications stretch beyond West Texas. If tech companies can secure dedicated power from energy producers, they don’t have to wait years for grid upgrades. Energy companies get long-term contracts with creditworthy customers who aren’t subject to commodity price swings. Both sides solve problems they couldn’t solve independently.

This is industrial evolution in real time. Natural gas that was getting flared yesterday powers the AI models running today’s economy. The Permian Basin has become a hub for data infrastructure. And the energy companies that adapt fastest gain a revenue stream that looks nothing like their traditional business.

The workforce supporting these projects will look different, too. You’ll need people who understand both power generation and data center requirements. Instrumentation technicians who can troubleshoot turbines and sophisticated cooling systems. Electrical contractors familiar with high-voltage distribution. Project managers who can speak both oil field and tech campus.

The operational discipline required for data centers is closer to refining than to upstream production. Downtime is measured in seconds, not hours. Maintenance windows are tightly scheduled and strictly enforced. The safety culture will feel familiar to anyone who’s worked in petrochemicals, but the pace and precision expectations may be higher.

Chevron says negotiations are progressing quickly. If they hit their 2027 target, expect more announcements like this. The gas is there. The demand is real. And the business model just got proven.

For BIC readers, the question is how this trend affects your business. If you’re in construction, there’s work coming. If you’re in recruiting, start thinking about where you’ll find people with the right skill sets. If you’re in operations, consider what cross-training might position your team for opportunities in this space.

The lines between energy and technology are blurring. Companies that recognize this early will have an advantage.

For more information, visit c4-chemicals.evonik.com.