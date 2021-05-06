Virtual conference touches on construction industry hot topics

The 2021 North American Iron Workers/ IMPACT Conference was changed to a virtual event due to safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner perspectives on schedule, planning and collaboration; addiction and suicide in the construction industry; new technology in the reinforcement industry; the metal building market; and diversity in construction were a few topics covered among other highly informative content.

One panel discussed a powerful and emotional issue in the construction industry: drug and alcohol addiction. Cal Beyer, vice president of workforce risk and worker well-being for CSDZ, stated the pandemic has exacerbated existing addiction issues in the construction industry due to isolation, stress, anxiety and depression. Iron Workers District Council of New England States President Shawn Nehiley shared his personal journey of addiction and recovery. "I hope to break down the stigma surrounding addiction and to make it easier for others who are suffering from addiction to reach out for help," Nehiley said. He used Iron Workers Local 7 in Boston as an example to explain how easy it is for anyone suffering from addiction in the union to seek help.

"Everything IMPACT does directly or indirectly involves getting our contractors and ironworker leadership to work together for more job opportunities," said IMPACT CEO Kevin Hilton during a session that discussed the services IMPACT offers its members. Iron Workers General President Eric Dean explained how IMPACT was instrumental in expanding training offered through the National Training Fund and offering innovative, new safety training.

"Training our own ironworkers to go to employers and supervise the safety of our own members instead of someone who has never worn a toolbelt is the best part," Dean said. In their efforts to replace the retiring baby boomers, IMPACT grants make it possible for Iron Workers' local unions to incorporate cutting- edge technology into training. IMPACT Co-Chair and Executive Director of Ideal Construction Bill Brown added, "Our programs have changed the trajectory of many of our contractors, taking them from stagnant to vibrant growth."

The IMPACT-funded business development team shared data showing impressive results from their activities in 2020.

A panel of professionals dedicated to expanding diversity in the construction industry emphasized the importance of retaining trained diverse workers. "It takes $32,000 to train an apprentice to become a journeyman," said Vicki O'Leary, general organizer and director of diversity for Iron Workers. "Getting workers in the door is important, but it's even more important to retain them." O'Leary shared data from a study conducted in 2019 that proved the Iron Workers' paid maternity leave program had an 83-percent retention rate.

Will Southerland, manager of Construction Center of Excellence for Williams, shared the owner's perspective on schedule, planning and collaboration. He stressed the importance of supervisor knowledge transfer as the baby boomer generation retires.

A panel on solar energy shared some important insights about the solar industry. Garret Bean, managing director of development for Birch Infrastructure, pointed out that most of the recent solar industry growth came from states in the central and eastern U.S.

Although the conference could not be held in Florida as originally planned, the virtual conference attendees walked away with a wealth of knowledge and resources.

For more information, visit www.ironworkers.org or www.impact-net.org.