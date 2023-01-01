Supporting the future of energy with the strengths of its past

In 1961, Dick and Amelia Saulsbury left their Arkansas home to join the booming oil industry in West Texas.

After several years working as an electrician and starting an electrical construction company with two partners, Dick decided to branch out on his own and started Saulsbury Electric Company in 1967 in Odessa, Texas.

Armed with a solid foundation of core values and an exceptional work ethic, Dick led Saulsbury Electric to become the preeminent electrical contractor in the Permian Basin. His commitment to being the best in the industry drove him to deliver safe, high-quality projects for clients across the nation. From the very beginning, Dick's dedication to hard work and fair play helped shape his reputation of integrity, excellence and getting the job done right.

The organization grew at a breakneck pace over the next decade. When the market shifted towards more engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects in the 1990s, Dick and his team adapted and added Saulsbury Engineering in 1994, becoming a full-service EPC firm for the oil and gas and other industries.

Since that time, Saulsbury has grown even more by taking on larger projects, adding additional services, entering new markets and opening new offices across the country. Saulsbury continues to be headquartered in Odessa, Texas, with additional Texas offices in Houston, Port Arthur, Henderson, Abilene, Pecos and Corpus Christi. Saulsbury's national presence is supported by its offices beyond the Texas border in Carlsbad, New Mexico; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Bismarck, North Dakota.

From Saulsbury's humble beginnings over 55 years ago, the organization has evolved into a premier nationwide full-service engineering, procurement, construction and fabrication company that specializes in building the infrastructure necessary to fuel the future. With a proven history of excellent project execution, the cornerstone of its success remains Dick's simple philosophy of doing the right thing and adhering to Saulsbury's five core values: safety, integrity, excellence, relationships, and community.

Serving clients in the heavy industrial market has been Saulsbury's core business for over five decades, as evidenced by the EPC construction of its sixty-fifth cryogenic gas plant in 2022. With the rise in demand for renewable energy and environmentally friendly infrastructure, Saulsbury is leading the way in providing EPC solutions to power the future of energy with the strengths of its past. By extending its core competencies into emerging energy transition markets like carbon capture, renewable natural gas and electric fleet vehicle charging stations, among others, Saulsbury is well-positioned to be a market leader for years to come.

"We are proud to continue to serve our clients with the same passion and integrity as Dick Saulsbury did when he founded Saulsbury over 55 years ago," said Chat York, Saulsbury CEO. "The future is bright, and we are excited to be a trusted partner with so many clients as we continue to build the energy infrastructure for the future."

The Saulsbury team continues to serve as stewards of Dick Saulsbury's legacy, and is ready to continue exceeding expectations, elevating quality project delivery, and evolving with the ever-changing market needs for another 55 years.

