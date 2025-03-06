Growth has always meant more than just expanding the footprint of our integrated energy services.

For Kent, it’s about amplifying our ability to drive meaningful change, creating new avenues for innovation and opening even more opportunities for our employees to thrive. Houston has been a cornerstone of our journey in the Americas for more than six decades. As we look ahead to the rest of 2025, we are embarking on a bold new chapter in our story. We are making strategic investments to strengthen our operations and deepen our commitment to the U.S. market — a vital hub for innovation and a critical pillar of our global strategy.

The year 2024 marked a transformative period for Kent. With a $2 billion backlog globally, we are honored by the trust our clients place in us and proud of our track record in executing complex energy projects with precision and excellence. A portion of our global investments is focused on Houston, where we are enhancing our ability to meet the dynamic needs of the energy sector, particularly in engineering, project delivery, commissioning and digital transformation.

Strengthening the U.S. market and shaping the future of energy

Our Houston headquarters remains the heartbeat of our North American operations. From consulting and engineering to project management, construction, commissioning and startup services, our team offers a comprehensive suite of solutions. Our expertise spans vital energy sectors, including O&G, offshore wind, hydrogen, CCUS, recycling and chemicals. This diversity of capability positions Kent as a leader in the energy transition, delivering innovative and sustainable solutions tailored to the challenges of today and the opportunities of tomorrow.

Our legacy is built on over a century of frontline experience and a strong presence in 34 countries. Kent’s portfolio includes groundbreaking projects such as the world’s largest integrated CO 2 capture system at Boundary Dam in Canada and the pioneering Project Greensand in the North Sea. These landmark achievements demonstrate our ability to push boundaries, tackle complex challenges and create pathways to a sustainable energy future.

By building on our strong foundation and leveraging our global presence, we stand ready to help our clients navigate complexities and seize opportunities in the energy transition.

In strengthening our commitment to the U.S. market, we remain steadfast in our investments in people, technology and resources — recognizing that these are the essential drivers of progress. These efforts are not just about expansion; they reflect a clear and unwavering vision: to lead the energy industry into a future defined by sustainability, innovation and collaboration with incredible focus on quality, safety and on-time delivery. With Houston serving as a strategic hub and our global expertise as a foundation, underpinned by a proven and consistent global delivery platform, we are uniquely positioned to shape the energy transition and deliver lasting impact.

As the energy landscape continues to evolve at a rapid pace, Kent’s mission is resolute. We aim to be more than an engineering provider; we strive to be a trusted partner, a catalyst for innovation and a leader in sustainability. By building on our strong foundation and leveraging our global presence, we stand ready to help our clients navigate complexities and seize opportunities in the energy transition. Together, we can drive progress and shape a brighter, more sustainable future for all.

For more information, visit kentplc.com.