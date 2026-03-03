Solving structural challenges through cold rolling

Curved steel exposes fabrication limits quickly.

Aggressive bends, oversized sections and structural shapes don't leave much room for error. When the process isn't right, beams start to twist, tubing loses its shape and schedules begin to slip.

Cold rolling is often the fix, but only if the shop has the right equipment and people who know how to use it. That's where Bendco Houston Pipe Benders' (Bendco HPB) cold rolling capabilities come in. The operation is set up to handle a wide mix of materials and profiles without relying on heat, which gives customers more control over how their material behaves.

With the compliment of cold roll machines on the floor, Bendco HPB can roll pipe from ½ inch up to 8 inches in diameter. This work supports a range of industrial applications, including fire suppression systems and stiffener rings for storage tanks. The capability doesn't stop at round pipe. Rectangular tubing up to 20 inches and square tubing up to 16 inches can also be rolled. If a bend pushes beyond what cold rolling can handle efficiently, the job can shift to induction bending without changing vendors or redesigning the part. This flexibility helps keep projects moving.

Steel pipes and structural components are prepared for cold rolling at Bendco HPB, showcasing their advanced capabilities in handling diverse materials and profiles.

Structural steel brings its own challenges, especially when fit-up and appearance are just as important as strength. Bendco HPB's cold rolling operation includes wide flange beams over 24 inches deep and weighing 117 pounds per foot, along with angle iron as large as 8 inches. Materials can be rolled in any direction, based on how it needs to be installed in the field.

These capabilities are useful for EPC firms and contractors working on petrochemical projects and commercial construction. Architectural features and specialty industrial work often call for curved structural components that still have to meet performance requirements. Cold rolling provides the precision needed for those jobs, while still allowing room to work with different shapes and sizes.

Bendco HPB's cold rolling operation turns straight steel into complex shapes that are install-ready components. The work is built around urgency, with the recognition that jobs don't have the option to wait. The focus is on responding immediately while maintaining the level of quality customers expect.

