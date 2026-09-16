Sicona to establish its first U.S. facility and headquarters in Louisiana

Sicona Battery Technologies, an Australian developer of next-generation battery materials for lithium-ion batteries, announced it will invest $10.3 million to establish its first U.S. facility and headquarters in New Orleans East, building on its acquisition of local battery materials company ADVANO.

“When a global company chooses Louisiana for its first U.S. facility and headquarters, it speaks to the strength of what we have built here and the opportunity ahead,” Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “Sicona’s investment brings new innovation and advanced manufacturing capabilities into Louisiana, creating high-wage careers and expanding the role our state can play in the industries and supply chains shaping America’s future.”

Expected economic impact for local area

The company is expected to create 32 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of $101,500, which is 50% above the average Orleans Parish wage. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 52 indirect new jobs, for a total of 84 potential new job opportunities in the Southeast Region.

Sicona’s facility at the New Orleans Regional Business Park (NORBP) will provide a domestic manufacturing base to support existing U.S. customers and accelerate production of silicon-carbon anode materials for next-generation lithium-ion batteries. Sicona plans to install its SiCx® silicon-carbon anode production process and expand the operation into a “Super Pilot” facility capable of producing enough material for more than 3 million battery cells. The materials can support a range of applications, including AI data center battery backup systems, robotics, power tools, autonomous systems, drones, electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft and defense applications.

“This acquisition is a major strategic step in Sicona’s transition from an Australian battery-materials company into a global lithium-silicon battery platform with a permanent operating base in the United States,” Sicona Battery Technologies Founder and CEO Christiaan Jordaan said. “ADVANO and the New Orleans Regional Business Park have built an important foundation, and we intend to build on that work as we grow our US operations. We are proud to become part of the Louisiana business community, and we see New Orleans as the right place to build a long-term advanced-manufacturing presence, supported by an experienced industrial workforce and a strong research and engineering base.”

ADVANO previously developed advanced silicon-based battery materials in New Orleans designed to improve the energy density and performance of lithium-ion batteries, with research and administrative functions continuing to operate from the LSU New Orleans Research and Technology Park. The acquisition gives Sicona its first commercial foothold in the United States, pairing its battery materials technology with ADVANO’s local expertise and positioning the combined company to manufacture and ship from New Orleans East rather than overseas.

“Sicona’s decision to establish its first U.S. facility and headquarters in New Orleans East is another sign of the momentum we are building,” New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno said. “This is one of a couple of major investments we’ll be announcing this month in the East, bringing new investment, jobs and opportunity to an area with tremendous potential. And it reinforces why we are pushing our Jobs and Investment Corridors strategy, particularly creating site-ready opportunities along the Michoud Innovation Corridor and Port and Logistics Corridor. We want all of New Orleans East positioned for growth, while making sure our key industrial corridors are ready to compete and move quickly when companies are looking to invest.”

The relationship between Sicona and the region traces back to a 2025 business mission to Australia, where officials from Louisiana Economic Development, Greater New Orleans, Inc., World Trade Center New Orleans and other local partners met with Sicona and other companies to highlight the international connectivity Louisiana provides companies seeking entry into the U.S. market. The mission is part of a broader effort to identify and build business relationships in key international markets, including Australia, Japan and Western Europe.

“Sicona’s decision to build its U.S. headquarters in New Orleans East is a strong signal of confidence in the region’s battery and advanced manufacturing talent and research institutions' capabilities to take ideas to large-scale production,” President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. Michael Hecht said. “By acquiring ADVANO and scaling their operations, Sicona is growing a global supply chain on top of technology and expertise that were homegrown here, illustrating the ability for global companies to enter the market with a plug-and-play opportunity that is creating jobs, investment, and economic mobility paths for residents rather than starting from scratch somewhere else.”

Operations are expected to begin in mid-September.