Pro-Surve Technical Services expands into Golden Triangle

Pro-Surve Technical Services provides clients with cost-effective, high-quality NDT, both conventional and advanced, as well as visual inspection and engineering solutions. Tim Johnson is regional operations manager for Pro-Surve Technical Services' Golden Triangle region, operating out of the company's new office in Groves, Texas, which opened in late 2020 to serve Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana. BIC Magazine recently spoke with Johnson to find out more about his journey to join Pro-Surve and what makes the company different from other NDT entities.

Tim Johnson, regional operations manager, Pro-Surve Technical Services.

BIC: What led you to join the Pro-Surve team?

JOHNSON: I've been in the inspection world since around 1999. From about 2000 to 2006, I worked in the NDE field as an NDE technician. In 2005, I started getting my API certifications and began working as an API turnaround inspector in 2006. I traveled on the road doing the turnarounds circuit from about 2006 until the end of 2010. I was then offered a management position with an inspection company. I was the regional manager for them from 2011 until 2015, when they were acquired by another industrial services business.

In 2016, the company relocated me to Texas to be their branch manager over East Texas. In 2018, I left and became the operations manager for Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana for an NDT company. The team at Pro-Surve reached out to me in October 2019 and told me they had an opportunity for me. Their vision for the company was to put a brick-and-mortar building in the East Texas area, and even though I didn't live there, I've been associated with that area for 10-plus years. That was the vision for them, so that's what we did. We got a lease, got a building up and running, got everything settled, and we started to grow. The office is located in Groves, Texas.

BIC: What are your duties as regional operations manager?

JOHNSON: My role encompasses everything from client relationships to contract negotiation to hiring and coordinating staff on day-to-day jobs and routines. It can even dip into business development. It's pretty much an all-in-one type of job right now.

The Groves location takes care of all of Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana for inspection needs. It serves as a hub for any work we need to take care of in that region.

BIC: What services does Pro-Surve Technical Services offer?

JOHNSON: Pro-Surve offers engineering services on top of our inspection capabilities. We offer all conventional and advanced NDE services, turnaround inspection services, and all visual and code compliance services. We also offer advanced services to include tubular inspections, current and advanced UT, and remote visual.

BIC: What makes Pro-Surve unique?

JOHNSON: We're small enough to remain like a family. Everybody knows everybody by first name; everybody knows everybody's family. When you walk into the building, everyone says, "Good morning. How are you doing?" It doesn't have the cold, corporate feel to it. It's like a family business.

For more information, visit www.prosurve.com or call (281) 922-0200.