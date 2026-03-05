Planning for what you can’t see: Getting brownfield projects right

Brownfield projects account for a significant share of capital investment along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

From capacity expansions and reliability improvements to modernization and transition-related upgrades, owners are increasingly focused on improving assets that are already operating, often at full utilization.

These projects may appear smaller or more straightforward than greenfield developments. In practice, the opposite is often true. Brownfield work brings a distinct level of complexity to engineers, designers and builders, who design and build existing assets while minimizing downtime and using existing infrastructure to reduce overall capital expenditure. At Kent, we've seen that their success depends less on the size of the project and more on the correct sequence of engineering, preparation and understanding of how facilities operate daily to facilitate turnaround and minimize downtime within scheduled windows.

Where brownfield complexity comes from

Brownfield challenges rarely come from a single issue. They tend to build up. Live systems, restricted access, aging equipment, incomplete documentation and competing priorities all exist at the same time. Each shutdown, tie-in or workaround adds risk.

Decisions that are routine on a greenfield site often carry higher stakes on a brownfield one. Problems often surface at the interfaces: between new and existing systems, between engineering and operations and between what documentation shows and what's actually in the field, especially with new owner standards and evolving industry codes. These are the points where schedules slip and costs grow if not addressed early.

Managing these risks requires putting safety and operational continuity at the center of every decision, too. Engineering solutions that reduce hot work, simplify installation or enable offsite prefabrication can significantly reduce exposure.

Planning early and executing with experience

One of the biggest sources of cost and schedule pressure in brownfield projects is poor front-end definition. It's a common challenge. Projects often face tight timelines and the pressure to move quickly, but pushing ahead without complete site data, thorough reviews or a clear picture of access constraints leads to issues that typically surface once construction is underway.

Using tools like site surveys, laser scanning and early multidisciplinary reviews gives teams a clear view of existing conditions and helps reduce uncertainty. This sets the stage for practical, buildable solutions that hold up in the field.

Bringing construction, operations and maintenance teams into the process early is equally important. Their insight into access, tie-ins and constructability often reveals challenges that are not visible in drawings but are critical in the field. Their early involvement helps align planning with reality.

Another powerful resource is independent project analysis, which has studied more than 24,000 capital projects. It found that strong front-end loading (FEL) is the most reliable predictor of success in cost, schedule, safety and operability. When FEL is done well, it supports better outcomes and reduces risk. At Kent, we believe a complete engineered FEL project is extremely critical and not overhead. We see it as a core part of risk management and essential to delivering brownfield projects safely, efficiently and with confidence.

At Kent, we've seen that brownfield success depends on both experience and mindset. Teams must understand how a facility was built, how it runs today and how it's meant to operate in the future. Early review of process flow diagrams and P&IDs helps identify constraints and shape solutions that are practical, safe and executable.

As Gulf Coast infrastructure continues to evolve, brownfield execution will only grow more complex and more critical. At Kent, we've spent more than 60 years working in these environments, and that experience has shaped how we plan, collaborate and deliver.

We remain committed to helping our clients navigate the realities of brownfield work; safely, efficiently and with solutions that stand up in the field.

For more information, visit kentplc.com