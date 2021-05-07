Pipe fabrication done the right way

Because of the growth Repcon continues to experience in the Houston area, the company has built a new state-of-the-art facility, which includes a 21,000-square-foot pipe fabrication shop. The shop features 4.5 acres of laydown area, 16,000 square feet of office space, three 10-ton cranes, and the latest fabrication equipment and technology. With these features, Repcon has the ability to control its delivery sequence and material quality on projects.

Repcon's Houston shop provides services such as carbon/alloy pipe fabrication, vessel modification and repair, spool drawing and detailing, and field verification. The shop's technology and equipment, coupled with seasoned leadership and craft, are what make it an elite facility.

"We are also able to provide a high-quality product when it comes to fabrication-only projects. We supply our own materials for installation, and that helps us be in total control of these projects," said Corey Dinkel, vice president of construction.

In addition to the Houston facility, Repcon has pipe fabrication facilities located in Gonzales, Louisiana, and Corpus Christi, Texas.

"We provide responsive, high-quality pipe fabrication service, and we have a team of full-time, dedicated shop professionals in each of our three locations," said Jared Causey, vice president of turnarounds for Repcon. "Our fabrication teams are prepared to handle your pipe fabrication needs, and we will deliver a high-quality and on-time product."

To make sure safety, quality and on-time delivery are maintained, Repcon has one management structure for all three shops. With one set of staff supervision for the shops, all three are aligned with the same expectations and processes. None of Repcon's shops operate independently.

"Shop-fabricated pipe is the cost-effective solution," said Josh Causey, president of Repcon. "We work tirelessly to get the job done — and get it done right."

"Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, there's still a lot of industrial activity happening in the Gulf Coast," said Dinkel. "We've experienced an industrial boom when it comes to turnaround and pipe installation work, specifically in the Houston market. Chemical, petrochemical, plastics and renewable diesel plants are being built, and our turnaround work schedule for the next two years will be incredibly busy."

For more information, visit www.repcon.com or call (800) 383-8681.