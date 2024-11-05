Pioneering sustainable solutions in the chemical industry

In 1834, brothers Johann Jakob and Salomon Sulzer, along with their father, established a foundry in Winterthur, Switzerland.

The foundry included a turner and locksmith workshop. Johann Jakob, an entrepreneur, played a crucial role in the company’s formation and growth. Initially, the business focused on producing cast iron and steel products for industrial machinery. This foundation set the stage for the evolution of Sulzer, a global leader in engineering and industrial solutions.

As the industry progressed, Sulzer recognized the need for advanced mass transfer and static mixing solutions. The mid-1900s marked a significant expansion, with the company’s Chemtech division emerging as a leader in these technologies. These innovations were essential for optimizing processes in the chemicals, petrochemicals and refining industries. Sulzer’s expertise in this area quickly established Chemtech as a global market leader.

Responding to the rising demand for specialized materials, Sulzer expanded Chemtech’s portfolio to include polymer solutions. This strategic move allowed Sulzer to better serve the LNG and petrochemicals sectors, solidifying its position as a key industry player. The development of polymer solutions was a pivotal moment, showcasing Sulzer’s ability to adapt and innovate in response to market needs.

At the start of the 21st century, the Chemtech division began focusing on sustainability. The early 2000s saw significant investment in bio-based chemicals, polymers and fuels. These innovations aimed to reduce environmental impact and promote renewable resources. Sulzer’s work in this field positioned Chemtech as a pioneer in advancing toward a more sustainable chemical industry.

As global attention to sustainability grew, Sulzer advanced recycling technologies for textiles and plastics. The 2010s were marked by innovations in this area, with Chemtech leading the development of solutions that enable the recovery and reuse of valuable materials. These technologies addressed waste management challenges and reinforced its commitment to a circular economy and sustainable resource use.

In 2020, Sulzer’s Chemtech division played a leading role in combating climate change through CCUS technologies. These solutions capture CO 2 from industrial processes, either storing it safely or converting it into valuable products. This innovation helps reduce GHG emissions and supports the development of a low-carbon economy, underscoring Sulzer’s leadership in sustainable practices.

While Chemtech has driven many of Sulzer’s innovations, other divisions have also contributed significantly. The company’s Rotating Equipment Services division specializes in the maintenance and repair of rotating machinery, ensuring the reliability of critical equipment. Flow Equipment provides pumping solutions for water, O&G, power generation and other industrial applications. Applicator Systems focuses on precision dispensing systems for healthcare, beauty and industrial adhesives, highlighting Sulzer’s versatility across diverse sectors.

Today, Sulzer continues to push the boundaries of what is possible. From its origins as a small foundry, Sulzer stands as a testament to its enduring commitment to excellence, innovation and sustainability.

For more information, visit sulzer.com.