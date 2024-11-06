Pioneering control solutions for the modern industrial world

Providing cutting-edge, integrated burner management systems and combustion control packages that come with proven expertise is paramount to reliability and efficiency in the industrial sector.

With over six decades of expertise, Nationwide Control Solutions remains at the forefront. The company’s acquisition by Nationwide Boiler in 2017 further solidified its position, enabling expanded offerings and continued delivery of exceptional service to clients.

Formerly known as Pacific Combustion Engineering, the company is recognized for its comprehensive expertise in the design and construction of programmable logic controller (PLC)-based panels for boilers, fuel supply skids and process equipment applications. Its ability to specify, install and maintain a diverse array of controls and instrumentation highlights its dedication to meeting the unique needs of each client, regardless of complexity. And, as a UL-certified panel fabrication facility, Nationwide builds panels to the highest safety and quality standards.

Flexible control panel solutions

Nationwide Control Solutions offers customization with the ability to match existing components or integrate preferred brands with the latest technology. Engineers can design and build open architecture panels for any application, with control strategies developed using leading platforms such as Honeywell, Allen-Bradley and Fireye. With exclusive access to factory support and information only available to select integrators, the company specializes in the design and build of custom-tailored solutions that meet specific client requirements.

Nationwide’s standard control panel, "The Eagle," features an Allen-Bradley PLC-based control system with extensive customization options. Key features include:

• Fireye BurnerLogix burner management system with PLC integration: Advanced burner management for safe, efficient combustion processes

• Combustion control system: Options for Allen-Bradley 5069 Series CompactLogix or Micro850 for precise control, as well as fully metered combustion or parallel position control with air temperature correction and O 2 trim

• PanelView 7 inch or 10 inch human machine interface screen: User-friendly interfaces provide real-time data and control, ensuring seamless operation

• NEMA 4, control cabinet: Weather-resistant protection in harsh environments, powder coated or stainless steel

• Complete functional acceptance test: Ensures that every panel is built to the highest standards, with rigorous testing to guarantee functionality

• Single, two or three element drum level control: Ensures safe, precise boiler drum water levels

• Remote and local emergency stop buttons: Quick shutdown for enhanced safety

• Alarm horn and/or bell: Immediate alerts for operator awareness

• Compliance with industry standards: Panels meet or exceed industry safety and reliability standards

Advanced remote monitoring

Nationwide Control Solutions can enhance control systems with advanced remote monitoring. This not only provides real-time data access, but also offers increased operational insights from virtually any location. With secure login credentials, operators can monitor system performance, view critical metrics and receive instant alerts for any anomalies, all from their mobile devices or desktops.

The system’s intuitive interface allows for easy tracking of key parameters such as temperature, pressure and fuel consumption, ensuring that potential issues are identified before they escalate. This proactive approach reduces the need for onsite personnel, minimizes costly downtime and helps optimize the overall efficiency of operations.

