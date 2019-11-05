Partnering on blast-resistant shelters that maximize productivity

The greatest asset on any project is the workforce. The ability to sustain the safety and security of all personnel on a jobsite while also meeting production goals is an ongoing challenge for owners and general contractors. Craft workers need to remain as close to the site as possible to maximize time on tools and productivity. Site managers are tasked with balancing craft safety investments with demanding schedules and budgets.

Solving the problem of working in blast zones while maintaining craft productivity is difficult, and AMECO has the solution: partnering with the experts at Dynamic Air Shelters to offer the safest temporary blast-resistant air shelters on the market that not only protect your crew but also save on labor costs.

Engineered with an innovative design, these blast-resistant air shelters feature high-performance, flexible walls that provide unsurpassed protection for workers in jobsite blast zones. This means office space and break sites can be set up closer to work, saving an average of 8-12 percent in labor costs across the life of the project by eliminating unnecessary travel. These shelters are rigorously tested and proven to stand up to shock loads as high as 11.5 psi. The larger the blast, the more the shelter mitigates the blast's effects, making blast-resistant air shelters ideal for use in blast zones 1 and 2 on refinery and petrochemical sites.

Approved by the API 756 Best Practices Committee, temporary blast-resistant shelters provided by AMECO are extremely durable, engineered with multiple layers of protection, and resistant to extreme conditions such as Category 3 hurricane wind speeds, elevated snow loads and temperatures ranging from -60 to 158 degrees Fahrenheit. In addition to their resistance to extreme weather conditions, the shelters are fire-retardant (NFPA 701/ULC S109) and ballistic-resistant, and their impermeable fabrics make them suitable for use as a shelter-in-place haven for H2S and other toxic gases.

Blast-resistant air shelters have no rigid components and are lighter and easier to transport than standard shelter modules, which makes them extremely portable. They also do not require heavy equipment to set up and take down, thus reducing the time and cost of installation on-site. The timeline for setup depends on the shelter size, ranging 2-10 days, while installation costs are as little as 15 percent of the cost of conventional, temporary hard-framed and soft-walled structures. Blast-resistant air shelters are highly flexible, with over 14 standard sizes, and can accommodate 20-1,000 people. Designed to be versatile, AMECO-provided shelters are used around the globe anywhere the safety of personnel and performance are critical. Custom designs and configurations are also available to meet client needs.

By deploying a blast-resistant air shelter instead of standard tents or rigid modules, projects can realize substantial savings on labor costs due to placement of personnel at or near the worksite. Air shelters are aesthetically pleasing and nonconfining with a bright interior, which allows for increased productivity. Blast-resistant air shelters, with their innovative design and nonrigid structure, provide the necessary solution to protect at-risk workers in blast zones while achieving schedule and budget savings.

