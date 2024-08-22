NextDecade withdraws carbon capture and storage application at FERC

NextDecade Corporation announced that its subsidiary Rio Grande LNG, LLC withdrew its application at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for the proposed carbon capture and storage project at the Rio Grande LNG facility and requested that the FERC terminate the CCS proceeding.

“We appreciate the FERC’s diligence during the review process,” said NextDecade chairman and CEO Matt Schatzman. “The CCS project at RGLNG is not sufficiently developed to allow FERC review to continue at this time. We remain committed to advancing and lowering the cost of utilizing carbon capture and storage and helping companies reduce their facility emissions and achieving their clean energy goals.”