New leadership continues legacy of specialty integrated services

Repcon's president, Josh Causey, along with his experienced leadership team, is ushering in an exciting new era for the construction, turnaround and specialty services company, marked by an expanded service offering and an aggressive pursuit of new business.

"Repcon has built its reputation for excellence by taking on the toughest jobs and completing them successfully and safely," said Causey. "We do things right, and we will continue building upon the legacy Bob Parker started more than 30 years ago, driven by a steadfast commitment to safety, quality and service."

Repcon is a major specialty mechanical services player in capital construction, turnarounds and pipe fabrication.

Underscoring its dedication to safety, Repcon worked 3.5 million man-hours with a total recordable incident rate of .12 in 2018, a statistic partly attributed to Repcon's state-of-the-art training facility, where all employees undergo annual testing -- both written and hands-on -- to help ensure they have the skills and safety acumen needed to meet clients' stringent requirements.

Repcon operates out of five regional offices serving 37 states, with three of those offices offering pipe fabrication capabilities.

Since 1983, Repcon has brought customers safety, quality workmanship, experienced leadership and reduced downtime. Bolstered by a legacy of success and building upon a full suite of specialty services, Causey and his skillful management team are uniquely positioned to lead Repcon's next phase of growth.

For more information, visit www. repcon.com or call (800) 383-8681.

