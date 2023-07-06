The objective of a business involves progress and success.

This is usually manifested in revenue growth, market and service expansion and operational efficiency, among other things — and Chemex Global can be categorized under everything aforementioned.

When it first opened its doors in 1978 in Bakersfield, California, Chemex focused on refurbishing used equipment but quickly discovered the international need for upgraded equipment while recognizing many benefits of modular refinery construction. Now headquartered in the Greater Houston area since 2006, Chemex is an industry-leading, full-service engineering, procurement, and construction firm specializing in modular and conventional refinery and energy construction projects.

Modular experts move to facilitate company growth Chemex Global’s new location at 1735 Hughes Landing Boulevard, Suite 1200, The Woodlands, Texas 77380.

By the summer of 2021 the company outgrew its fabrication facility and formed a strategic alliance with well-known, world-class pipe and module fabricator, The Shaw Group. In December of the same year that alliance led to a permanent collaboration following Shaw’s acquisition of Chemex. Today, Chemex operates as a standalone subsidiary, focused on its core strengths of modularization, client project development and an unparalleled capability to conceptualize, design and construct world-class facilities.

Growth becomes expansion

With a growing project list and added capabilities, Chemex quickly outgrew its previous office space in The Woodlands, Texas, and recently secured 50,000 square feet of space in the nearby, mixed-use development of Hughes Landing. Located on the north shore of Lake Woodlands, Hughes Landing is surrounded by parks, shops, restaurants and nightlife.

Chemex Global leverages this large, new office space to provide expanded services for its clients while providing new internal operational efficiencies. The new office also provides its employees with an improved, state-of-the-art workspace to facilitate internal and external collaboration and communication, while providing the company with further room for growth.

"We are excited to have relocated to our new office space in The Woodlands," said Doran Oancia, president and CEO of Chemex Global. "This move is a significant milestone for Chemex. The new office space better accommodates our growing team and allows room for additional talent, so we can continue to provide industry-leading service and support to our clients."

Forward and onward

At the new headquarters, Chemex will offer clients a boutique service experience for its modular delivery concepts, innovative turnkey solutions and its full-service, in-house refining and construction expertise. Uniquely positioned at the forefront of energy transition, its experts draw from over 40 years of global experience to engineer and design each project tailored to clients’ specific needs and to ensure the most effective and reliable solution. Chemex leverages an integrated team approach that includes all project disciplines and drives safety, quality and construction-driven planning.

For more information, visit chemexglobal.com or call (346) 388-6100.