If you click on the LinkedIn profile of Michael McCue, it reads like an elaborate recipe with a lot of ingredients.

In his case, the ingredients are his professional work experiences with a “Who’s Who” of industry corporations where he served in key executive and managerial positions. The list is impressive — a 30-plus year career throughout the Gulf Coast.

McCue takes extra steps to be an effective leader Michael McCue, Regional Sales and Operations Manager, U.S., Izomax

In January 2022, McCue expressed the desire to IK Group executives to be involved in some part with the U.S. introduction of its AOGV technology. This assertion led to his current placement as a core member of Izomax’s international management team of more than 45 staff across Scandinavia, Europe, Australasia and the U.S. The company recently opened a new location in Houston, as part of Izomax’s branding campaign.

McCue’s role is to lead Izomax and AOGV on all sales and business operational fronts, which he said is one of the most important aspects of his position. This includes development and growth of AOGV customers and the Izomax U.S. service team. His outlook is to make the most of AOGV, even more so with the company being new to the U.S.

“Our Izomax AOGV technology will positively impact all markets and energy sectors throughout North America — and specifically within the Gulf Coast downstream market,” he said.

In his work environment, teamwork is his preferred management tactic. “Teamwork makes the dreamwork may sound cliché, but when coached correctly, everyone has buyin on what we’re doing and why,” he said. “Being successful with this tactic is all about being honest and transparent with your team, company leadership and clients.”

With this transparency, he said Izomax will use its team of experienced AOGV service professionals in Norway to help develop its U.S. business and team.

Before taking a position like his, he recommends that others know the U.S. service market as it applies to downstream O&G. He also recommends patience when introducing new technology to the U.S. For example, in his case, teaching the technology of how AOGV works and why it is the solution for many of Izomax’s clients’ maintenance plans will not guarantee an immediate sale. The vetting process on anything new can sometimes be lengthy, he added.

“It’s game-changing technology is what our clients say,” McCue said.

Lastly, he said, knowing both sales and operations leadership contributes to a successful startup.

“Business is easy. People screw it up,” he said. “It’s true and I’ve seen it and experienced it. When you follow a few basic business principles and operate in the best interest of the company and client, you’ll likely find success.”

He seems to have found this success while working at Izomax. In his four months as regional sales and operations manager, McCue said introducing AOGV technology is top on his list of momentous work-related occasions. Second, he said, is owning his bioPURE franchise, a Friendswood, Texas-based professional disinfection service company for commercial and residential proactive germ control. He has owned the company since July 2020.

Becoming a business owner, McCue added, has also taught him a lot. He has tunnel vision when it comes to his career and work, allowing nothing to penetrate his stride.

“I love the O&G services industry and people, so definitely this is my space,” he said. “Building and leading a team and helping folks reach their potential is what I’m most passionate about.”

For more information, visit izomax.com or call (832) 205-2696.