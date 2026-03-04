Louisiana selects 19 FastSites in historic state investment

Louisiana Economic Development unveiled 19 sites spanning 16 parishes moving forward in the inaugural FastSites round, marking the largest coordinated site investment effort in state history and redefining how Louisiana competes for high-impact, nationally sought-after projects.

Through FastSites, Louisiana, is investing capital through a first-of-its-kind, state-led framework designed to strengthen site and infrastructure readiness before companies come calling. Instead of reacting to opportunities, the state is building a portfolio of development-ready sites positioned to compete nationally for transformative projects in advanced manufacturing, logistics, energy innovation and next-generation industries.

“This isn’t economic development as usual. FastSites turns site preparation into a revolving investment and ensures public dollars don’t disappear, but instead work, return and work again,” Governor Jeff Landry said. “That approach allows us to continually reinvest in Louisiana’s growth and strengthen our competitive position. Louisiana is not waiting for opportunity. We are preparing for it.”

Sites were selected through a competitive evaluation process assessing market viability, infrastructure gaps, execution timelines and return of capital to the state. Each project was required to demonstrate a clear path to repayment as development occurs, reinforcing the program’s disciplined investment structure.

“FastSites reflects Louisiana’s commitment to solving challenges before they cost us projects,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “In today’s environment, if utilities, rail, roads or due diligence aren’t in place, companies simply move on. FastSites allows us to eliminate those barriers in advance and present Louisiana as truly project-ready.”

The selected FastSites represent a diverse mix of industrial locations across Louisiana, varying in size, geography and infrastructure needs. Collectively, the sites are positioned to support a range of uses, including expanding the state’s inventory of development-ready assets capable of supporting advanced manufacturing, logistics and distribution, energy innovation and other priority industry sectors.

Sites advancing in the first round of funding are:

Acadiana Regional Airport, Iberia Parish

ARQ Red River, Red River Parish

Avondale Global Gateway, Jefferson Parish

Beaver Lake Industrial Park, Rapides Parish

England Airpark, Rapides Parish

Esperanza; St. Charles Parish

Franklinton Industrial Park, Washington Parish

Gulf South Commerce Park, St. Tammany Parish

Lake Charles Regional Airport; Calcasieu Parish

McLeod Business Park; Lafourche Parish

Natchitoches Parish Port Warehouse, Natchitoches Parish

Naval Support Activity Site, Orleans Parish

Port Distran, Rapides Parish

Port of Caddo Bossier, Caddo Parish

Port of Columbia, Caldwell Parish

Port Vinton, Calcasieu Parish

Proof Works, East Baton Rouge Parish

Riverplex MegaPark Port, Ascension Parish

South Monroe Industrial Park, Ouachita Parish

Backed by the $150 million Site Investment and Infrastructure Fund created by Act 365 of the 2025 Regular Legislative Session, FastSites operates as a revolving capital program. As sites are sold or leased and development proceeds, the state recovers its investment and redeploys those funds into future projects, establishing a long-term, self-sustaining pipeline of competitive industrial sites.

“This fund was designed to ensure public dollars are invested responsibly and returned to the State, not spent once and gone,” President of the Louisiana Senate Cameron Henry said. “Preparing sites before industry calls gives Louisiana a competitive advantage, and because these funds revolve back into future projects, this becomes a long-term tool for sustainable growth.”

“Across the country, states are investing in site readiness to attract major projects,” Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives Phillip DeVillier said. “For too long, Louisiana has been behind the game, but FastSites changes that by not only getting us in the game, but leading it through a smart approach. This program ensures Louisiana can compete and win the projects that create jobs for our people.”

Investments may include infrastructure extensions, rail and road access improvements, utility upgrades, environmental remediation, demolition and site due diligence. These targeted improvements reduce development risk, shorten project timelines and increase certainty for private capital.

“Nationally competitive states treat site readiness as a capital strategy, not a grant program,” LED Director of Strategic Investments Landon Lemoine said. “FastSites is structured to protect taxpayer dollars while giving Louisiana the speed, certainty and credibility required to compete for multi-billion-dollar projects. By revolving capital back into the fund, we are building a disciplined, long-term asset portfolio that strengthens our position in front of developers, site selectors and the finance community.”

Additional site-specific announcements, along with funding amounts, will follow as Cooperative Endeavor Agreements are completed over the next six months.

For more information about the FastSites program, visit OpportunityLouisiana.com/FastSites.