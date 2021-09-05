Listening leads to company evolution

Cooling Towers LLC, also known as Cooling Towers of Texas, is an industrial construction company founded in 2004 that builds, repairs and maintains cooling towers across many industries including power generation, petrochemical and refining.

We provide a comprehensive package of products and services for every need. In 2009, Cooling Towers was granted a patent for the invention of a cooling tower fan locking apparatus that is known today as Fan Lock. Cooling tower owners who have purchased the Fan Lock benefit from true lockout/tagout capabilities and damage prevention for their towers. We are proud to have a proven product in our Fan Lock, and to have distributed it to clients in many parts of the world. We would like to share with you our development and plans for the future of Cooling Towers and Fan Lock.

Our organization has evolved over the years, and as part of our strategy to deliver maximum value to our clients and cooling tower owners, we are proud to announce the rebranding of Cooling Towers and the new branding of our patented Fan Lock. The rebranding reflects who we have become and reinforces our mission to provide superior service at fair prices without sacrificing safety.

After much consideration, we chose a new logo that portrays a more modern look and captures the fundamental nature of our work and founding principles of safety, integrity, quality and value. The rebranding comes at a time where many have faced difficulties and are rising from the environmental and economic challenges they faced during COVID-19, winter storms, hurricanes and other recent events that have impacted businesses globally. The impact of recent storms has made it more apparent that we needed to educate the market - not just our current clients - on the benefits of Fan Lock.

Preceding the rebranding, our organization created a proven track record of safety, quality and superior service due to the strength and knowledge of our safety, construction, sales and project management teams. Through each challenge, our organization listened. Hearing the thoughts of industry employees and clients, we recognized an opportunity and need to make a greater impact in the industry. Thus, we invented Fan Lock to meet a major need of tower owners and create additional opportunities to serve the industry.

With the opportunity at hand, our organization focused on making strategic decisions and investments to strengthen our foundations. The first task was to add the key executive roles of vice president and CFO to be the driving force of our strategic growth plans.

After filling key management seats, we made a concentrated effort to streamline our supply chain and procurement. These efforts impacted every aspect of our business from office supplies to major tower components. As planned, this led to a need for additional warehousing capability. We made the decision to move our corporate office to a larger facility, allowing us to grow and better serve the needs of our clients.

We continue to listen and focus on opportunities to make a difference. Like others, we have faced obstacles, but always remain focused on overcoming challenges. We have invested in new engineering and design software, new training technology including a complete on-site training tower, and added resources and tools. We have established new operational roles, developed new inspection and construction methods, and successfully completed many great projects. The result is a renewed passion for learning, improving processes and adding value to the industry. The experience of our employees and clients is visible in our new branding, representing our commitment to safety, integrity, quality and value.

For more information, visit www.coolingtowersllc.com or call (281)484-2665.