Kent secures strategic Aramco Brownfield EPC and PMC LTAs

Kent has announced the signing of Long-Term Agreements (LTAs) and Project Management Consultancy (PMC) agreements with Aramco, further establishing the company’s presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Agreement details

The agreements provide Kent with a place on bid panels for potential future brownfield Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) and PMC opportunities, representing important progress for Kent’s operations in the region.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior representatives from Aramco and industry leaders, reflecting working relationships and a shared focus on project delivery.

This achievement reflects the commitment and hard work of teams across Kent who supported the successful award of these agreements. It also highlights Kent’s continued focus on delivering safe, reliable, and high-quality services to clients across the energy industry.

“The signing of these agreements represents an important step forward for Kent in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and reflects the strength of our delivery capability and long-standing presence in the region,” said Iain Eddie, executive vice president for EMEA and APAC at Kent. “As the Kingdom continues to invest in the future of its energy sector, we remain committed to supporting our clients with safe, high-quality, and performance-driven solutions that create lasting value.”

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues to be an important market for Kent, where the company has supported Aramco for many years across a broad range of services.