It’s time to change how construction Is done

At approximately 13 percent of global GDP, construction is the largest industry in the world. Yet, it historically underperforms in productivity and earnings mostly due to time and budget overruns.

"Clients have been wrestling with these challenges for years," said Adam Wood, director of digital innovation for Tellepsen Industrial. "Tellepsen's solution is SMART, an interconnected platform that leverages people and advanced technology to deliver operational excellence and certainty of outcome."

SMART delivers transparent, single-source-of-truth execution by combining digitized critical data with advanced, integrated technologies that are applied and proven to be best practices in five key areas:

Safety, through a 24/7 predictive safety "blanket" and behavior-based quality program, partnered with smart devices to capture real-time data for real-time reporting.

Modularization to remove execution from the field to controlled environments for predictive outcomes.

Advanced work packaging (AWP) using an agnostic AWP solution to link and optimize engineering, procurement and construction execution.

Resourcing with targeted, timely craft sourcing, training and management.

Technology that leverages both established and novel solutions to enable accurate, in-time decision making.

"SMART is like the levers of a control panel," Wood said. "Clients can pull all of these solutions or just some of them to support a project or program of work."

A fully connected, networked site

While each component of SMART improves aspects of project execution, full deployment of Tellepsen's solution enables project teams and subcontractors to stay on cost and schedule targets.

"SMART harnesses the integrated power of technologies that monitor a wide range of critical site activities to deliver data insights that achieve a client's objectives," Wood explained.

The technologies include RFID tagging of materials, "breadcrumbs" to measure hands-on tool time (HoTT), and a safety efficiency tracker (SET) that uploads reports into Tellepsen's Safety Quality Heat Map, a qualitative visualization of real-time site safety and quality conditions based on key performance indicators.

Data collected by cloud-connected, in-field tablets and communicated through interactive dashboards is available 24/7 to clients, project contractors and front-line supervisors, providing direct progress monitoring, greater transparency and enhanced management across the site.

Big enough to do, small enough to focus

"The saying at Tellepsen Industrial is that we're 'big enough to do and small enough to focus,'" said Wood. "What this means is we have the financial strength that allows us to execute large, complex projects. Yet, our relatively small size enables us to be lean and fast-moving, with an intensely focused core team of industry experts.

The result is a company driven to innovate and, through fit-for-purpose, technology-driven solutions like SMART, continuously reduce costs, compress delivery time and deliver the greatest value to customers.

For more information, visit www.tellepsenindustrial.com or call (281)272-7341.