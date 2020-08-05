IPS, CIMA team up on Kinder Morgan project

CIMA Services LP and IPS Pump Services recently teamed up on construction at Kinder Morgan's Jefferson Street Truck Rack (JSTR), located on the Houston Ship Channel in Pasadena, Texas. When CIMA was contracted to perform construction on the Kinder Morgan project, it called IPS for millwright and pump work and was more than satisfied by the results.

CIMA Project Manager Jacey Ceguera praised IPS' performance. "The IPS crew at the project was very professional and did a phenomenal job completing their activity task," Ceguera said.

Not only was Ceguera impressed by their performance, but he also complimented IPS Partner and Vice President of Business Development Seth Alford for being "very responsive, even on his day off." Ceguera finished by saying he would consider working with IPS on future projects containing millwright and pump work.

CIMA Senior Project Manager Adam Cortez has also worked with IPS on several projects. "IPS has always been the most responsive vendor for millwright and pump work," Cortez said.

Even though Cortez uses multiple companies for the type of work completed at JSTR, he said his first call is always IPS. "Their guys have always been professional and on time, and their pricing is always competitive and accurate," Cortez said.

JSTR is part of a series of $125 million projects that commenced construction in the fourth quarter of 2019. The project's objectives include increasing flow rates on inbound pipeline connections and outbound dock lines, adding butane blending and vapor combustion capabilities to 10 storage tanks, expanding the current methyl tert-butyl ether storage and blending platform, and constructing a new dedicated natural gasoline inbound connection.

For more information about IPS Pump Services, visit www.ipspumpservice.com or call (346) 571-8186, or call Seth Alford at (713) 703-2179.