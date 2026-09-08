Investing in infrastructure: Preserving Texas’ global competitive advantage

Texas did not become a global manufacturing powerhouse by accident.

Our state’s success was built through generations of ingenuity that harnessed our abundant natural resources and made strategic infrastructure investments. From ports that connect Texas to the world, to pipelines that safely transport energy and raw materials, to highways and railroads that move commerce across our nation, infrastructure has been the foundation of our economic strength. But our continued success is not guaranteed.

States and nations are competing aggressively to attract new investments. Maintaining our advantage requires the same forward-thinking that built our economy.

Infrastructure is much more than concrete and steel. It is an integrated system of transportation networks, ports, railroads, pipelines, water supplies, reliable electricity, digital connectivity and, most importantly, a highly skilled workforce. Together, these assets determine whether Texas remains the preferred destination for investment and job creation.

Transportation

Texas has one of the world’s most sophisticated transportation systems. Our highways, waterways, railroads and international border crossings provide unparalleled access to domestic and international markets. But growth is placing new demands on these systems. Congested highways delay freight, aging bridges require replacement and ports, railroads and pipelines must keep pace with production. Continued investment will strengthen supply chains and protect Texas’ competitive advantage.

Water security

Water has emerged as a defining economic issue for Texas. Industry, agriculture, businesses and communities all depend upon reliable access to water, but ongoing drought in the Coastal Bend has placed tremendous pressure on existing supplies. Companies considering major investments need assurances that adequate water supplies will be available to sustain their operations. Conservation, reuse, storage, reservoir improvements and transmission all play important roles. Desalination is needed for long-term water security along the Texas coast.

Affordable and reliable electricity

Texas has long benefited from competitive electricity prices and an independent, deregulated grid. Population growth, manufacturing, electrification and AI data centers are increasing pressure on electric grids and policymakers. Meeting tomorrow’s needs will require an all-of-the-above strategy that includes thermal generation, renewables, battery storage, industrial cogeneration and emerging technologies like advanced nuclear energy, as well as thoughtful transmission planning that includes 765-KV high-voltage transmission lines.

Building the workforce of tomorrow

Our most valuable infrastructure walks through the front gate every day. Engineers, operators, technicians, electricians, pipefitters, laboratory professionals and countless other skilled employees make manufacturing possible. As automation, AI, robotics and digital operations transform the industry, preparing the next generation becomes even more important. This requires stronger partnerships among industry, public schools, community colleges, universities, technical training programs and workforce development organizations.

Investing in our future

Texas possesses strengths few states can match. Yet, advantages are earned, not inherited. Companies considering multi-billion-dollar projects carefully evaluate whether a state has the infrastructure and skilled workforce needed to support long-term operations. Their conclusions influence where investments will be made and jobs will be created.

As companies assess their next projects, we must urge policymakers to strengthen our state’s infrastructure. The decisions we make will determine whether Texas continues to lead in energy production, manufacturing, technology and exports. By acting now, we can help secure Texas’ economic future and ensure our state remains a global destination for investment and opportunity for generations to come.

For more information, visit texaschemistry.org.