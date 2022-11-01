Industrial construction and maintenance from coast to coast

What began as a regional niche contractor has grown into a nationwide leader in providing end-to-end industrial construction and maintenance services with wide-ranging specialization.

Success for Performance Contractors comes from living out the ethos of We Build Better every day and on every job site.

Performance Contractors began in 1979 as a merit-shop industrial contractor focused on Gulf Coast petrochemical businesses between Houston and New Orleans. Since that time, Performance has ridden a reputation for quality and innovation to new industries, diversified expertise and projects spanning from coast to coast.

Managed growth while staying true to core values

Growth for Performance was gradual, in a methodical and client-driven manner. Headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA, the refinery and petrochemical projects at their roots still comprise a large portion of its business. Over time, reaching outward has brought capital and maintenance work in industries like power, chemical, pulp and paper, fertilizer, life sciences and renewable energy.

Ongoing success with power companies is one factor that led Performance to open new offices in the Carolinas and Indiana over the past few years. More recently, Performance added to their Gulf Coast stronghold by opening a regional office in Corpus Christi, Texas, in the Spring of 2021.

Performance has active projects in 14 states - is licensed to provide services in 32 - and is prepared to pursue additional licensing as opportunities arise. Their nationwide network provides the capability to deliver any size project across the country, from front-end planning to turnaround services, and specialty welding to pipe fabrication.

Proving the Performance reputation and commitment to quality has been key for progress and evolution. Once relationships are built and trust is established, it's common for clients to request a specific Performance Contractor team for help with similar projects at their facility three states away.

Keeping up with expansion has required consistency from their fabrication facilities. Pipe fabrication shops in Houston, Baton Rouge and Mobile remain steady with added specialization in alloy fabrication at the Baton Rouge location. The Mobile region also provides a pipe support fabrication facility. Performance's flagship module fabrication yard in Port Allen, one of several in Louisiana, recently underwent a significant upgrade to keep pace with growth and demand.

Backing up a reputation for quality and safety

Workforce incentives and safety initiatives have helped Performance develop a culture of uncompromising approaches to safe job sites and quality workmanship. They have earned numerous safety awards from clients like ExxonMobil, Shell and Phillips 66, and also from industry associations including ABC and Gulf Coast Safety Council.

Recently, Performance was given the Award of Excellence in Craft Workforce Development by Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance (GBRIA) - the eighth time in nine years - confirming the training models and efforts which yield industry-leading employee retention rates.

For more information, visit performance-contractors.com or call (225) 751-4156.