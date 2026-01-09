Induction bending: Simple solutions for complex curves

When EPCs and fabricators are faced with challenging steel pipe bend dimensions, induction bending offers an excellent solution.

The process uses a controlled band of heat to create bends that yield superior mechanical properties compared to other bending methods and allows more flexibility in the degree of bend and straight tangents than fittings.

Bendco Houston Pipe Benders (HPB) provides one of the widest ranges of induction bending capabilities in the industry. Across its array of machines, they can handle 1/2-inch to 36-inch pipe size with wall thicknesses from a tenth of an inch to over two inches. In addition to standard pipe sizes, the induction process allows Bendco HPB to bend custom diameter tubing without the need for additional tooling. The induction process also allows them to bend rectangular and square tubing for structural applications. This versatility enables Bendco HPB to produce thick-wall carbon or stainless steel bends to thin-wall aluminum with consistent quality.

Since 1960, Bendco HPB has developed processes to handle challenging metals, such as aluminum, reducing the risk of material damage typically associated with mechanical deformation.

Every bend is checked for visual and dimensional properties, ensuring the bends meet the design requirements. For projects with advanced quality assurance requirements, ovality, wall thickness, hardness, magnetic particles and liquid penetrant testing are also available in-house upon request.

Expand One of Bendco HPB’s large induction machines bends stainless steel pipe.

Custom induction bends offer better ovality and final wall thickness than the cold bending method. The induction bending processinvolves heating the material to almost 2,000°F rather than simply relying on mechanical force. This leads to a smoother and more precise final product. Degree of bend and tangents can also be outlined in the design requirements. A bend can be produced to a specific degree with a specific straight length, eliminating the need to weld spliced sections required with fittings.

Bendco HPB complements their induction capabilities with their range of draw bending and cold rolling capabilities, positioning themselves to deliver projects with stringent specifications on tight deadlines. With personnel on standby 24/7/365, Bendco HPB strives to be the easiest bending company to do business with.

For more information, visit bendco.com or call (713) 473-1557.