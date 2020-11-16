Improving project quality through the visibility of completions

Most of us know that a project cannot be deemed completed simply because the construction is done.

To be considered complete, the facility must be energized, operational and turned over to the client. This is where the use of a comprehensive completions solution can facilitate a successful handoff between different project phases, right through to successful and true project completion.

Consensus through real collaboration

On large, complex projects, there can be many entities that own a project's different phases. A good completion framework introduces a structured, process-driven approach that promotes collaboration among the different parties, all while pulling teams together by using the same tools to share and consolidate project data.

When all voices are heard, stakeholders can also ask end-game questions at the beginning of a project, allowing teams to determine their best path for success early on. This includes their best means for collecting important data and reports, as well as establishing checkpoints throughout the project's lifecycle. With this type of framework in place, teams can report on the turnover of any phase at any point in the project, allowing for true transparency.

Managing projects by checklist to reduce delays

When construction teams plan for high productivity and cost-effective work sequencing, that sequencing is not always aligned with how the commissioning team wants to receive the work to begin energizing the site. Completions addresses this issue by deconstructing a project's quality and execution plan to create checklists against each type of equipment involved. This checklist inventory provides a clear target of work for construction to execute. It also creates check-in points for commissioning and quality to observe critical installation processes during construction, which translates to turnover status.

By reporting from the checklist perspective, stakeholders are afforded clear visibility on the completion of work in a manner that is meaningful to the commissioning team. This visibility allows commissioning to report the status of the construction work in terms of the true finishing line, enabling opportunities to identify early system turnovers or at-risk turnovers that can ultimately lead to schedule delays.

Formal certification for project certainty

Just as the work isn't complete until the paperwork is completed and verified, a turnover isn't complete until a certificate is executed. Today's best completions programs create gates against each project phase, preventing startup and testing prior to the dependent work being completed or certified.

In order to certify work properly, certain processes must be completed first, such as:

Walkdowns with the receiving party to let them visualize the work and offer an opportunity to note any defects.

Resolution of any blocking defects that may prevent the next project-phase team from completing its work.

Compilation of the turnover package for the scope of work, including any as-built information from the project phase.

Obtaining signing authority on the receiver's and issuer's sides to execute the certificate.

When correctly executed within the appropriate completions program, the certification process allows for smooth handoff between each group of project stakeholders, and in a common database, clearly identifies which scope of work a project phase is in.

Today's advanced construction commissioning and completion solutions provide structure to your work processes, allowing for seamless, on-time handover of work scopes to different stakeholders while tracking the project's overall progress. With a heightened level of management, the right completions program can provide true visibility and a clearer understanding of your project's business processes for all team members well beyond the status of construction.

For more information, visit www.ineight.com/visibility or call (866) 225-9570.