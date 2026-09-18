Hitachi expands U.S. manufacturing with $528M Mississippi transformer factory

Hitachi Energy announced plans for a new $528 million transformer manufacturing facility in Gallman, Mississippi, 35 miles southwest of Jackson, creating over 700 jobs.

The Mississippi facility will be the cornerstone of Hitachi Energy’s around $1.5 billion U.S. manufacturing expansion program, the largest in the industry, increasing domestic production of transformers and other critical grid infrastructure to meet rapidly growing energy demand across the country.

Key points in the Hitachi Energy announcement:

Mississippi facility investment: Hitachi Energy announced plans to build a $528 million transformer manufacturing factory in Gallman, Mississippi, creating over 700 jobs.

Hitachi Energy announced plans to build a $528 million transformer manufacturing factory in Gallman, Mississippi, creating over 700 jobs. Capacity expansion: Construction begins late this year with production starting in 2029, doubling current output and serving as the flagship project of Hitachi's $1.5 billion U.S. manufacturing expansion strategy.

Construction begins late this year with production starting in 2029, doubling current output and serving as the flagship project of Hitachi's $1.5 billion U.S. manufacturing expansion strategy. Broader U.S. footprint: The move addresses surging U.S. electricity demand from data centers and advanced manufacturing, adding to other recent expansions in South Boston, Virginia ($457M), Alamo, Tennessee ($106M), and Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania ($70M).

The new facility in Mississippi, Hitachi Energy’s largest single investment in the United States to date, deepens a long-term commitment to American manufacturing rooted in more than a century of building and strengthening the U.S. power grid, a heritage spanning Westinghouse Electric, ABB Power Grids, and Hitachi. The investments will help meet growing American energy needs through the expansion of U.S. manufacturing, contributing to the advancement of Hitachi's efforts in support of the strategic investment initiatives promoted by the governments of Japan and the United States. It also aligns with the Trump administration's and Governor Reeves' goals to promote domestic access to these critical grid technologies.

Expand Hitachi Energy

New factory specs

The new factory in Gallman will be approximately 6.5 miles (ten kilometers) from Hitachi Energy’s existing Crystal Springs facility. At over twice the size of the current plant, it will more than double capacity. Construction is expected to begin late this year, with transformer production at the facility scheduled to start in 2029. Once the new factory is completed, transformer production will transition from Hitachi Energy’s existing Crystal Springs facility to Gallman.

The project will significantly increase output of power transformers manufactured in Mississippi. The additional capacity will help address rapidly growing demand for electricity across the U.S., driven by the expansion of advanced manufacturing, industrial electrification, data centers, and other energy-intensive industries, as well as the continued modernization and expansion of the nation’s power grid.

The investment reflects Hitachi Energy’s collaboration with federal, state, and local leaders to strengthen domestic manufacturing, grow the skilled workforce, and expand the critical infrastructure needed to meet rising electricity demand. The partnership will also help ensure continued economic development and long-term investment in Mississippi and the U.S.

Recent Hitachi projects

The project follows several major Hitachi Energy manufacturing investments across the country. In June, the company broke ground on a $457 million expansion of its large power transformer factory in South Boston, Virginia, which will be the nation’s largest of its kind and create 825 new jobs. Last August, Hitachi Energy announced a $106 million expansion in Alamo, Tennessee, that will increase production of critical transformer components and create more than 100 jobs, and last year, the company announced a $70 million expansion of its facilities in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, which focuses on the production of high-voltage equipment for the grid.

Together, these projects represent a historic investment in U.S. transformer manufacturing, creating over 1,600 jobs. This broader footprint will support the modernization of the nation’s power infrastructure, enhancing grid resilience, reliability, and security.

Like this news? Make BIC Magazine a Google preferred news source.

Production will continue at Hitachi Energy’s existing Crystal Springs facility until the new Gallman factory is complete. Once transformer production transitions to Gallman, the Crystal Springs building will continue to be used for warehousing, training, or other operational needs, reinforcing Hitachi Energy’s long-term and sustained commitment to the region and its local workforce.