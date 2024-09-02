Helical pile solutions: A boon for the Gulf Coast region

Innovation and strategic expansion are key drivers of success for any company but become especially poignant in the fast-paced petrochemical industry.

Expand PALA's Elite Helical

PALA provides comprehensive industrial construction solutions, including aboveground storage tank construction, maintenance, pressure vessel fabrication and more. For its industrial division, the establishment of Elite Helical in December 2020 marked a significant milestone in its journey toward becoming a formidable player in the specialty market of helical piles.

Helical piles, known for their efficiency and versatility in foundation solutions, have become critical in both the energy and industrial sectors. Recognizing this growing demand, PALA chose to enter the market, leveraging its extensive experience and commitment to quality and innovation. Thus, Elite Helical was born.

"Starting a helical group was an obvious way to continue diversification and expand our general construction service offerings, inserting our core focus on personnel safety and quality execution. We added expert personnel with over 50 years of combined helical experience. In only a few years, we have formed a group that is recognized as one of the industry leaders in helical pile installation," said Scott Barringer, president and CEO of PALA Group.

Since its inception, Elite Helical has made remarkable strides in the industry. The division’s rapid growth can be attributed to its unwavering focus on delivering high-quality helical pile solutions that meet the rigorous standards of today’s energy and industrial projects. By combining cutting-edge technology with expert engineering, Elite Helical has set a new standard for excellence in the field.

One of the key factors driving the success of Elite Helical is its ability to provide customized solutions tailored to the specific needs of its clients. Elite Helical’s team of experts work closely with clients to design and implement foundation systems that ensure stability and durability.

Requiring less soil disturbance and reducing carbon footprints compared to traditional foundation methods, helical piles are also known for their minimal environmental impact. By offering sustainable solutions, Elite Helical has aligned itself with the industry’s shift toward greener practices, further enhancing its competitive edge.

An overlooked aspect of PALA’s strength is its status as an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) company. This structure means that employees are not just workers but also stakeholders in the company’s success. The ESOP model fosters a culture of ownership, accountability and motivation, driving employees to deliver their best work. This culture of shared success has contributed to the many achievements of Elite Helical and PALA’s broader industrial division.

The accomplishments of the helical division have not only diversified PALA’s portfolio but also opened new avenues for collaboration and innovation across the company. The synergy between Elite Helical and other divisions within PALA has led to the development of integrated solutions that address a wider range of industrial challenges.

The demand for reliable and efficient foundation solutions is expected to grow, driven by the ongoing expansion of the energy and industrial sectors. With its proven track record and commitment to excellence, Elite Helical is well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities, driving further growth and innovation within PALA.

Through its commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability, Elite Helical has strengthened PALA’s industrial division and advanced the industry significantly. Elite Helical remains pivotal in shaping the future of foundation solutions, solidifying PALA’s legacy of industrial excellence.

