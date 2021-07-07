Hargrove opens new office in Pasadena area

Hargrove Engineers + Constructors has expanded its presence in the Gulf Coast region by opening a new office at 12000 Aerospace Ave., Suite 200 in Houston.

This is Hargrove's 16th full-service operation, with 15 domestic offices and one international. As Hargrove's fourth operation in the state of Texas, this office will support Hargrove's clients in the oil and gas, refining, chemical and manufacturing industries, as well as other industrial sectors in the area.

"We look forward to continued opportunities to provide the quality, speed and level of service characteristic of Hargrove," said Hien Nguyen, Hargrove's vice president of refining and petrochemicals.

The office will offer a full range of EPC services, as well as laser scanning, dimensional control, reliability and mechanical integrity, IT/cybersecurity, process safety and controls, and automation expertise, including panel fabrication and in-office factory acceptance testing.

"Having boots on the ground near our clients is one of our largest differentiators," said Ralph A. Hargrove, president and CEO. "We're proud to continue to show up for our clients in the ways that they need."