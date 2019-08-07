Gulf Coast industrial construction leader goes international

Locally owned and operated in Lake Charles, Louisiana, for over 35 years, Sun Industrial Group (SIG) boasts one of the most experienced and dedicated teams in the industrial construction sector. BIC Magazine recently sat down with SIG President Jarrett "Smiley" Smith to discuss the company's ongoing success both in the U.S. and abroad.

Jarrett "Smiley" Smith, president of Sun Industrial Group

BIC: What is SIG's biggest recent achievement?

SMITH: SIG recently went international. We executed our first project in Ensenada, Mexico. This project was very complex. It consisted of a cryogenic service turnaround (TA). The TA involved implementing a nonexistent double-block-and-bleed scenario that demanded a negative 250-degree service to be field designed, quarantined, heat monitored, pressure relieved and then cold cut, plugged and welded under fresh breathing air.

However, this project was even more unique due to the fact this was the first maintenance or TA activity in the facility's history, as it was a relatively new facility. We worked with our client in Mexico and California for several months. We assisted our Mexico team in creating, structuring, writing and implementing the first process control and procedure for this work. The project was executed ahead of schedule with safety and quality as the cornerstone.

BIC: How has SIG achieved so much growth?

SMITH: Our industry has really grown in the past few years. This gives all companies an equal chance to integrate themselves into the work. We feel that SIG has been a positive part of this growth by sticking to our core values and working diligently. We are very thankful to be part of the industry growth and to be able to contribute to our employees and their families.

BIC: What makes SIG stand out from the competition?

SMITH: SIG stands out from its competitors because of our employment processes. SIG's executives know how important it is to employ the most experienced workers. This must be done in conjunction with the commitment and understanding that all employees are critical. No one employee, position or status is more important than the next. This way of management must start from the top. This sets the example in our organization, and to our clients, that every employee is part of the company and equally imperative to our positive operation. In return, this creates a company that is united on all fronts for one common goal: success.

BIC: What are SIG's core values?

SMITH: I believe companies strive to sum up their "core values" in few words. However, the core values of a successful and healthy company involve hundreds and thousands of core values and actions. A company can have values, but more importantly, it must execute them. At SIG, we believe every situation, problem, solution, political scenario and opportunity must be met with moral character, compassion, structure and also discipline. This is how we manage our company in all aspects of business.

BIC: What should we expect from SIG in the coming years?

SMITH: SIG's goal is to continue our track record of safety, quality and productivity for both our employees and clients. We realize too much growth can devastate a company. We feel controlled growth is a critical element of any business. Our company's main focus going forward is to maintain the everyday principles that made us successful in the first place. We feel that if we stick to this, Sun Industrial Group will continue to be an exceptional company in our industry for many years.

For more information, visit www.sunindustrialgroupllc.com or call (337) 436-2324.

