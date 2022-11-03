Gulf Coast chemical plant awards specialty contract

Specialty mechanical contractor Tower Force has been awarded a mechanical, electrical and instrumentation construction contract, as well as the warehousing of all plant equipment, by a global chemical company located on the Texas Gulf Coast.

Construction at the plant began earlier this summer; the plant is scheduled to be fully operational by the end of 2023. The plant expansion will utilize the chemical company's latest technology in providing catalyst to produce renewable diesel and jet fuel.

Tower Force is receiving all of the equipment for the project and storing it at the Tower Force site.

"We are pleased to partner with a leading chemical supplier and corporate community citizen," said Keith Hurst, president and CEO of Tower Force LLC. "This project will go a long way toward demonstrating our safety, quality, skilled craftsmanship and project management in industrial construction."

Hurst said he was proud to add this project to the company's growing list of successful projects along the Gulf Coast and throughout the United States.

Tower Force is at your service

As critical components to a facility, pressure vessels must continuously work at peak performance. Maintenance, repair and retrofitting require a specific set of processes that average maintenance or turnaround teams do not have. Space within the vessel is confining and requires special safety measures and equipment.

Tower Force's team can keep vessels and towers at top-notch performance whether a client requires maintenance, repairs, retrofits or new vessel installation.

Tower Force services include:

QA/QC

Exceptional safety

Inspection - CWI and API 510 qualified personnel

Engineering - design and analysis of pressure vessels

Construction and pre-planning

The Tower Force team is proud of its inspection and assessment capabilities. Tower Force specializes in accurately defining project scopes and deliverables which allows customers to set more realistic time and cost estimates. The company coordinates and interfaces with clients' engineering and construction companies, as well as general and turnaround contractors. It also tracks costs with frequent updates and assists with logistics.

Maintenance and inspection

Equipment, like humans, can suffer from strain, stress, age and even neglect. It is critical to customers' processes that vessels operate at peak performance. Regular maintenance helps prevent upsets, downtime and accidents. Tower Force performs a complete and precise inspection of clients' units prior to diagnosing possible wear and other problems. Its thorough inspections can help clients determine whether to repair or replace equipment.

× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

Repairing, refurbishing and retrofitting

Repairs to pressure vessels are critical whether one is replacing, modifying or upgrading existing components. Tower Force provides certified installation, pressure testing, on-site stress relieving and NDE testing, all to exacting specifications and to the requirements integral to a customer's system - while meeting or exceeding all codes. Its services can include complete repairs and retrofits on external pipe flanges as well as vessel internals on even the most complicated designs - down to the smallest nut and bolt. Nothing is overlooked. Tower Force has experience in servicing all types of internals including trays, packings, distributors, accumulators, feed draw arrangements, vessel section replacements and beams. Precise inspections are provided before and after its services for quality assurance and a smooth start-up. It also provides some cleaning services including descaling, chemical cleaning and manual cleaning of vessels upon request.

Tower Force serves industries including refining, chemical/petrochemical, midstream and fertilizer and is part of the KWN LLC family of companies, which also includes TF Industrial Services LLC and Turnaround Special Forces LLC (TASF).

TF Industrial Services

TF Industrial Services provides complete project management and execution on small to mid-cap jobs requiring up to 1,000 personnel. Turnarounds and maintenance projects require specially skilled personnel and management, so TF Industrial Services works with clients during each phase to ensure a timely, quality, safe and on-budget completion.

Whether it is installation of a vessel or installing piping in an existing facility, its crews are trained to recognize that small projects are just as important as big ones. Success is measured in terms of customer satisfaction for a job well done. Repeat business and positive feedback are TF Industrial Service's goals. For any civil/structural, piping, turnaround or small-cap project, visit tf-industrial.com.

Special Forces for your critical projects and turnarounds

TASF is known for its trained and responsible first-class welders and personnel. The TASF commitment to recruitment and retention allows for the safest, highest quality, trained personnel in the industry, while offering the safest and most complete services for clients' emergency or planned project.

TASF has instituted fail-safe internal programming to further ensure safety, quality, efficiency and more. Its systems track progress on work including vessel repair specifics, such as welds, equipment closures, bolt-ups and more. TASF utilizes this programming so that it's not just its word that speaks for the company's great work, but certification to prove it.

TASF has ASME Code stamps for S, U and R and has highly skilled, qualified welders for all materials utilized in refineries and chemical plants. To learn more, visit tasforces.com.

For more information on Tower Force, visit towerforce.com.