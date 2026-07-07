Glenfarne issues LNTP for Texas LNG

Glenfarne Group, LLC announced that Texas LNG Brownsville LLC, its subsidiary developing the Texas LNG export terminal at the Port of Brownsville, has provided the project’s Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) Contractor, Kiewit Energy Group Inc. with a Limited Notice to Proceed.

The LNTP to Kiewit covers purchase orders for long-lead equipment, engineering activities for the EPC phase, and geotechnical work required to ready Texas LNG for full construction and a final investment decision.

× Key points on the Texas LNG project Analysis Category Key Findings & Technical Data Project Advancement Glenfarne has issued a full notice to proceed to Kiewit for the Texas LNG project in Brownsville, marking the transition from development into full-scale construction. Engineering & Construction Kiewit will lead engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) activities for the LNG export facility, supporting the phased development of liquefaction infrastructure on the Texas Gulf Coast. Strategic Impact The project is expected to strengthen U.S. LNG export capacity, create construction jobs and reinforce the Gulf Coast's role as a leading supplier of liquefied natural gas to global markets.

“The LNTP work and purchase orders demonstrate the strength of the project’s world-class partner network and Glenfarne’s continued disciplined advancement of Texas LNG,” said Brendan Duval, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Glenfarne. “By progressing key equipment, engineering, and site-readiness work during LNTP, we are maintaining project momentum, improving execution certainty, and positioning Texas LNG to move efficiently into full construction.”

Texas LNG has executed a lump-sum turnkey EPC agreement with Kiewit and received Federal Energy Regulatory Commission authorization for construction and operation. The LNTP purchase orders build on Texas LNG’s recent project milestones and support the project’s continued progress toward delivering reliable, lower-emission U.S. LNG to global markets.