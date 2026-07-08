Fibrosan announced the official groundbreaking of its new manufacturing facility in Cassopolis, Michigan.

Anticipated to become operational in March 2027, the facility will add 35 new jobs to the region in Phase 1 and represents a major investment in Fibrosan's operational capabilities, long-term growth, and commitment to delivering exceptional value to its customers. A planned Phase 2 expansion will likely triple the facility's production capacity, further strengthening Fibrosan's ability to serve growing customer demand in North America.

As a multinational team, Fibrosan is committed to supplying FRP to its partners in the RV, automotive, and construction industries by delivering premium-quality glass-reinforced plastic solutions that combine strength, innovation and operational excellence. The Cassopolis facility marks the next chapter in that mission, bringing Fibrosan's manufacturing capabilities closer to the North American markets it serves.

Expand Fibrosan breaking ground Cassopolis Fibrosan breaks ground on new manufacturing facility in Cassopolis, Michigan. From left to right: Michelle Grinnell - Chief Communications Officer - MEDC; Emilie LaGrow - Village Manager, Cassopolis MI; David Johnson - Village President, Cassopolis, Michigan; Erim Yucel - CEO, Fibrosan; Erdem Yucel - Owner, Fibrosan; Tolga Soykan - President, Fibrosan; Tahir Bora Atatanir - Turkish Chicago Consulate General; Terry Rubenthaler - President & CEO at Midwest Energy Cooperative.

Fibrosan's investment brings manufacturing closer to the customer

The new Cassopolis facility positions Fibrosan to serve its customers with greater speed, reliability, and flexibility. Local manufacturing enables just-in-time delivery, significantly reducing lead times and allowing customers to operate with increased efficiency. By producing domestically, Fibrosan also substantially reduces exposure to global supply chain disruptions, providing a more stable and dependable source of supply for its distribution and end-use partners.

The facility further supports Fibrosan's ability to stabilize costs over the long term, enabling the company to offer customers competitive, predictable pricing in a dynamic market environment.

"This facility is not the result of a decision we made recently. It is the result of a journey that started more than twenty years ago. Over those years, we invested in people, technology, capacity, and relationships. We learned the market, listened to our customers, and earned their trust and confidence step by step. Today, breaking ground in Cassopolis is not the end of that journey. It is just the beginning of a new chapter. We are proud to bring manufacturing closer to our customers, create opportunities in this community, and build a long-term sustainable future in North America". said Erim Yucel, CEO, Fibrosan.