Facility maintenance and construction from a team you can trust

ISO Services provides industrial maintenance and construction services to customers from coast to coast.

Based in Richland, Mississippi, with additional offices in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Holden, Louisiana; and Newell, West Virginia, the company specializes in facility maintenance and execution of capital construction projects. Since their founding in 1979, the ISO Services team has built a reputation for an unmatched experience, dedication and adaptability - taking pride in providing high-quality industrial service and customer satisfaction.

As a division of Ergon Construction Group Inc., ISO Services has benefitted from the experience and knowledge gained through decades of service to companies within the Ergon organization. Ergon is a group of privately held companies serving customers in more than 90 countries around the world in construction and real estate, refining and marketing, specialty chemicals, asphalt and emulsions, oil and gas and midstream and logistics.

Industrial Maintenance

Industrial maintenance services offered by ISO Services range from pipe fabrication and installation, to equipment assembly and setting, structural steel erection, demo and dismantling, vessel repairs and small vessel fabrication, aboveground storage tank repairs, comprehensive plant maintenance, and EPC contracting. They hold ASME "S," "R" and "U" Code Stamp certifications for inspection and repair of power piping, tanks, boilers and pressure vessels.

Scaffolding

ISO Services offers full-range industrial scaffolding services for maintenance, turnarounds and capital projects - whether for continual maintenance, expansion or new construction. Materials are produced by experienced, strategically aligned manufacturers. Services offered include material rental, scaffold engineering and design, and erection and dismantle. Inventory includes all-round style (pin-lock) system scaffold, tube and clamp, and wood, steel and aluminum boards.

Tanks

ISO Services offers tank insulation that provides consistent thermal protection over the life of the system and greatly reduces your long-term operational and maintenance costs. The ISO Panels system is customized to meet customer needs, with superior strength and increased R-Values. Their experienced team offers design services, heat tracing, coatings and more, providing tools to help increase the life of the insulated items, insulating and protect customers' investments.

The ISO Panels Snap-Lock system utilizes a 16-inch seam-to-seam dimension, which better follows the contour of the tank. More metal ribs and tie points mean superior strength. The 24-gauge galvalume has three times the strength of 0.024-inch aluminum, resulting in a superior installed finish and providing higher resistance to wind damage. ISO Panels' striations provide additional resistance to oil canning, and the Snap-Lock design eliminates the need for mechanical seaming, greatly reducing required installation man-hours. A Kynar coating protects the ISO Panels Snap-Lock system and provides excellent UV protection, which helps maintain the product's curb appeal.

The majority of ISO Services' vertical panel systems are manufactured using Thermax isocyanurate insulation, which provides the highest fire rating and additional panel strength, as well as increased R-Value per inch. Because Thermax is nonabsorbent, it will maintain its thermal properties in the event of water intrusion. The laminated design of the ISO Panels system greatly reduces or even eliminates insulation settlement, resulting in consistent thermal protection over the life of the system. Panels can be removed and replaced without compromising system integrity.

ISO Services' design experience extends to additional insulation-related areas, such as heat tracing, coatings under insulation and design details for tanks, equipment and piping, all of which increase the life of both the insulation system and the item being insulated. For more information, visit www.isoservices.com or call (888) 476-7265.