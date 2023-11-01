For nearly three decades, a Mobile, Alabama-based full-service EPC firm has been building more than structures — it’s been cultivating trust and expertise, alongside a growing engineering prowess.

From EPC roots to expanded capabilities: Evolution in engineering Drone refinery worker

Established in 1996, Hargrove’s journey has been marked by its unwavering commitment to clients and relentless pursuit of excellence. Today, its capabilities have expanded to controls and automation, life sciences and technical services, in addition to its EPC roots. This growth, which comprises more than 2,700 teammates across 19 offices, including four in the Houston area, is driven by its dedication to being the right people in the right place at the right time.

The controls and automation arm of Hargrove focuses on digital expansion and technology, such as 4D modeling, drones, augmented reality, digital twinning and cybersecurity. From modeling, scanning and design to document controls, it employs the latest applications to envision, facilitate and manage all project phases, allowing it to deliver complex projects. Hargrove’s diligence toward innovation and excellence has earned it national recognition, regularly ranking among Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies and in the top 50 of Engineering News Record’s (ENR) Top 500 Design Firms — with top 10 slots in sectors including No.2 in industrial process, No.3 in pulp & paper (for the fourth year in a row), No.6 in refining, No.14 in petroleum, No.17 in fossil fuel and a No.1 ranking in chemicals.

"We are thrilled to be No.1 in ENR’s chemicals sector and have increased in several other sectors this year as well."

"We are thrilled to be No.1 in ENR’s chemicals sector and have increased in several other sectors this year as well. Our service to these industries is an enduring pillar of Hargrove," notes Ralph A. Hargrove, president and CEO. "Rankings like these are due to our dedication to our clients. Vested interest in their success continues to spur growth in our capabilities, including our Advanced Solutions Group, which adds value by designing and fabricating custom specialty and proprietary equipment, and modeling complex industrial applications."

The company’s Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), an effort to formalize and enhance practices already familiar to many project teams within Hargrove, has proven to be a key differentiator, further deepening client relationships, Hargrove said. ASG provides turnkey solutions that utilize Hargrove’s EPC services to solve its clients’ business needs. With a team of over 15 ASG specialists, computational modeling, turnkey project execution, fitness-for-services assessments, equipment design and fabrication, re-rating for vessels and duct and more are made available in convenient configurations for both new and existing clients.

Tormod, a Hargrove company, is another value-add for Hargrove clients, as well as plant leaders and operators requiring customized support at the plant level. Tormod can provide asset life-cycle solutions and stand alongside clients to discover the best solutions for their individual needs. Tormod is a full-service operations readiness firm that offers a range of solutions including commissioning and startup, maintenance optimization, procedure development, environmental, health, safety, security and more.

Hargrove is 100% employee-owned, which means Hargrove teammates are deeply invested in the success of each project it touches, as well as the communities where teammates live and work.

For more information, visit hargrove-epc.com.