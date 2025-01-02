Effective site access planning boosts pipeline project success

Pipeline construction projects require a robust access plan, which includes a matting strategy for temporary access roads that carry trucks and heavy equipment.

Without safe, stable access roads appropriate for the terrain, application and environment, owner companies face an increased threat of accidents, injuries and delays as well as fines for non-compliance with local and environmental regulations.

Thinking through site access at the beginning of project planning helps eliminate risks and surprises and may significantly reduce costs. Here’s a look at how access planning with the help of an experienced, full-service access provider can boost safety, enhance productivity and optimize spending.

Planning for temporary access roads and Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP) compliance. Temporary access roads that span the shortest distance and provide a smooth ride help keep projects moving forward at pace.

An access partner will conduct a thorough land assessment to identify optimal ingress and egress points, determine the closest existing roads that can be leveraged and route temporary roads around sensitive ecosystems when possible, to reduce the amount of site restoration needed.

A provider that creates a site access plan will also obtain the necessary permits and manage and implement the SWPPP. Working with a partner experienced in SWPPP compliance offers a major advantage: These companies not only know how to mitigate stormwater pollution but also how to meet SWPPP reporting requirements and update the SWPPP as conditions evolve, all of which help owners avoid fines.

Creating a matting plan: Putting the right mats in the right place. A matting plan should identify the type and number of ground protection mats needed. Choosing the most appropriate mat for the application is critical.

Timber mats made of 100% hardwood are sturdy enough to support trenchers and backhoes during digging operations and side booms during pipe installation. They are typically the best choice for traversing rough, uneven, rocky or muddy terrain. In comparison, hardwood mats with soft pine in the middle are more likely to crack.

Using lighter-weight mats for appropriate applications reduces rental costs and freight costs. For example, laminated mats, also called three-ply mats, may be suitable for creating surface decking, equipment staging pads and parking pads. They are ideal for creating access roads that don’t cross rough terrain and are traveled by rubber-tired equipment or light to mid-sized tracked equipment. Laminated mats or cross-laminated timber mats work well for laydown yards.

Mat forecasting and procurement. Correctly forecasting the project’s matting needs results in a more accurate budget and helps ensure that the right mats are available despite any supply chain issues. Highly experienced matting companies can analyze historical data from similar projects to predict the number and types of mats required.

An early-involved provider can use logistical planning to track project completions around the country and store mats recently removed from other projects near the pipeline project site when needed.

Outsourcing mat installation, mat removal and site restoration. Outsourcing road installation, mat removal and site restoration to a mat provider can shrink the access budget in a variety of ways.

For example, the provider will look to reduce matting costs through strategies such as leapfrogging mats and leveraging Grade B mats where feasible. In addition, they won’t charge for a markup on mats.

Site restoration, which is vital to keeping landowners and other stakeholders satisfied, can be a complex task. An access provider can effectively perform the work, down to planting the right seeds, so project owners can move on to the next project.

A carefully developed site access plan tailored to the project and terrain increases the efficiency of the worksite, supports the safety of people and machines and reduces the project’s impact on the environment. Bringing in an access partner a year or more in advance can help project owners create an effective access plan, ensure mat availability and accurately set the access budget.

