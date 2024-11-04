Digital processes aid scaffold planning, design

The most traditional businesses have the most to gain from digitization.

Scaffolding itself has been tied to prehistoric cave paintings that predate the wheel making some scaffolders resistant to change. After all, if traditionalists bristle at innovation with suspicion — "Why reinvent the wheel?" — it stands they would say the same of scaffolding.

Yet the wheel has been reinvented many times with great effect. While the scaffolding industry continuously innovates when it comes to materials and components, many scaffolders lag rethinking processes inherent to the work.

LayPLAN suite digital model alongside real-world application

Scaffold planning, design, ordering and coordination can all benefit from automated digital processes. Innovative scaffolders that have embraced digitization have already proven digitization is the single most effective way to optimize project planning while reducing operating costs. Furthermore, these processes have the added benefit of reducing risks that naturally occur when introducing duplicative steps — like copying a set of measurements or materials — thereby improving quality control.

To this end, Layher Scaffolding provides a set of tools to take advantage of the digital possibilities present in everyday scaffolding work. Using building information modeling (BIM) — a common civil engineering tool — as inspiration, Layher’s Scaffold Information Modeling (SIM) takes scaffolding construction into the digital realm with a suite of applications.

SIM is a process based on 3D modeling designed by Layher to meet the specific requirements of scaffolding construction. It allows users to plan, assemble and manage temporary scaffolding structures more efficiently, with access to BIM for users.

With the integrated Layher software solution LayPLAN SUITE, users enjoy a powerful tool for SIM processes. LayPLAN CLASSIC allows digital planning with predefined scaffolding plans, including temporary roof structures. For more complex scaffolding jobs, LayPLAN CAD accommodates large-scale engineering projects.

Façade scaffolding with brick guard level and vehicle access using LayPLAN CLASSIC Speedy Scaf

Planning of a weather protection roof with Keder ROOF XL on Allround support scaffolding

Benefits include dependable 3D planning, a realistic visualization platform and facilitated coordination between stakeholders. Seamlessly transfer data to structural analysis programs and isolate materials lists and assembly plans with LayPLAN MATERIAL MANAGER to ensure transparency, reduce costs and increase safety and profitability. Finally, view projects with spatial representation in LayPLAN VR Viewer, which makes virtual tours possible.

Contractors benefit from planning certainty, cost control and on-schedule materials delivery while reducing change orders and avoiding the added costs of inadequate planning.

A 3D visualization in LayPLAN CLASSIC

LayPLAN CLASSIC

LayPLAN CLASSIC facilitates digital planning with predefined designs to get you started right away. Choose circular or façade scaffolding made from SpeedyScaf, birdcage scaffolding and free-standing towers utilizing the Layher Allround, or temporary roofs.

Enter a few key data points and receive a proposal that includes anchoring, bracing and side protection. Overall length, standing heights and areas are continuously calculated and displayed during the design phase to reflect the latest plan. Create a materials list with the push of a button and send it to your Layher representative to facilitate ordering and reduce the likelihood of change orders.

Planning of scaffolding structures in LayPLAN CAD

Scaffolders benefit from increased certainty due to detailed planning, the optimized use of materials and cost transparency at every stage.

At a glance, LAYPLAN CLASSIC features:

• Automated planning of standard scaffolding structure using SpeedyScaf, the Layher Allround and Layher weather protection roofs

• Quick export to LayPLAN CAD

• Automated 2D drawing

• 3D visualization for order acquisition

• Real-time material list for ordering, transport and assembly

LayPLAN CAD

Choose LayPLAN CAD — an Autodesk AutoCAD plug-in — for large-scale complex scaffolding structures and benefit from 3D planning.

At a glance, LayPLAN CAD features:

• Scaffolding planning and 3D design

• Plan via automated processes in LayPLAN CLASSIC or select piece by piece

• Trusted visual collision check thanks to realistic rendering

• Extensive component library with search function, including prefabricated assemblies and template drawings for faster design

A professional 3D rendering of LayPLAN CAD models

• Preview components and output as 3D models

• Automatic component identifications

• Real-time material list for transport and assembly

• Continue edit in VR or other visualization software

• Export to RSTAB for further editing and structural strength calculations

LayPLAN MATERIAL MANAGER

Create and edit materials lists with the LayPLAN MATERIAL MANAGER. Organize lists by construction section to consider prices and weights of individual segments and arrive at the most informed decision possible.

At a glance, LayPLAN MATERIAL MANAGER features:

• Automatic material lists from plans drawn in LayPLAN CLASSIC and LayPLAN CAD

• Edit and organize material lists as necessary to facilitate easy ordering and decision making

• Snapshot detailed information on scaffolding components, including images

• Output as PDF or export to Excel

• Include corresponding images on material list printouts as desired for easy identification for loading and assembly

Virtual walk-through via VR headset

LayPLAN VR VIEWER

The complimentary LayPLAN VR VIEWER makes virtual tours of scaffolding structures possible, conveying a realistic special rendering. Send LayPLAN CAD data to a Layher representative for help creating VR models for viewing in LayPLAN VR VIEWER.

At a glance, LayPLAN VR VIEWER features:

• Virtual tours of scaffolding structure with VR headset

• Optional display of VR models in desktop mode

• Integrated measurement and comment function

• Conveying realistic spatial impressions

For more information, visit layherna.com or call (713) 947-1444.