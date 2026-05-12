Diamond Infrastructure Solutions announced an RFQ for Texas site

Diamond Infrastructure Solutions announced a request for quotes (RFQ) as part of an initiative to modernize its power and steam supply at its Freeport, Texas, site.

Through the RFQ, Diamond has launched a competitive partner engagement process and is actively soliciting proposals from experienced developers and technology providers to advance the company plans to deliver next‑generation facilities and reinforce its long‑term commitment to providing resilient, efficient and sustainable energy services to customers at the Freeport complex.

The project will retire two legacy cogeneration plants and replace them with advanced, purpose‑built assets designed to support long‑term, reliable industrial operations expected to begin operating in 2032. The new facilities are expected to provide baseload power, along with critical steam supply, significantly enhancing efficiency, availability and operational flexibility across the Freeport site.

The project reflects Diamond's continued investment in modernizing the Freeport energy platform while maintaining continuity of operations throughout the transition. The new facilities will be designed to integrate with existing transmission infrastructure and to accommodate future fuel flexibility, supporting evolving operational needs and sustainability objectives.

The company expects to advance the project later this year following a rigorous evaluation process.

The RFQ is available to qualified respondents through June 25th, 2026.