Civil construction requires extensive planning and is the execution of the civil engineering design phase. This activity on a project can determine its early success or failure.

This is why Cypress, Texas-based DIFFCO Industrial Services (DIFFCO) is committed to getting the project started off right. It is particularly dedicated to dimensional control up front and rooted in the belief that delivering value to its clients in need of turnkey civil construction is just good business. Licensed in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, DIFFCO has served the Texas Gulf Coast since 2010 across all phases of civil construction, executing projects of all sizes from $20,000 to $20 million.

Delivering "value" through industrial civil services DIFFCO sets forms and ties rebar for a large administrative building at a petrochemical facility on the Houston Ship Channel.

The company has completed both greenfield and brownfield projects supporting many of the largest general contractors for some of the most respected names in refining, petrochemical and midstream markets. Whether it’s a facility infrastructure project, a building or process area inside a facility, DIFFCO can get it done safely and on time.

Its core services include:

Site preparation and earthwork — excavation, subgrade and soil stabilization, building pads, detention and brine ponds, levy work and detention systems

Underground utilities — removing, replacing, repairing or upgrading existing storm water systems; fire water systems, storm piping and sewers, underground concrete structures, trench drains and duct banks

Concrete construction — elevated slabs, process equipment foundations, tank foundations, cast-in-place deck, site facilities and buildings, slabs on metal deck, site retaining walls, tilt wall construction and more

For over 10 years, DIFFCO has collaborated with general contractors and engineering firms in the industrial space, executing more than 90 projects across the state of Texas. Along with its resources, experience and processes, it provides a foundation for success.

Realizing the need for more industrial EPC-focused companies, DIFFCO President and CEO Matt Diffendal hired Brian Petzold as the director of corporate strategy.

"My team’s experience coupled with a targeted approach was the right answer, but I knew I needed an experienced and dedicated team to address the specific needs of this market. That’s where Brian came in," Diffendal said. "So, a new standalone entity within the company was born and DIFFCO Industrial Services was launched. Brian’s experience and knowledge of this market made him a natural fit to lead the group."

Whether the need is to design-build or design-assist, DIFFCO has the experience to construct one’s next civil construction project.

For more information, visit diffcoindustrial.com or call (713) 489-5297.