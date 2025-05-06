Industrial fabrication requires a blend of skill, creativity and precision to meet the complex demands of various industries.

Bartlett Group is a leader in industrial fabrication, combining unmatched expertise and innovation through its specialized divisions: Deltak Manufacturing Inc., Global Mechanical Turnaround Services Inc. (GMTS) and Precision Refractory Services Inc.

Expand Cutting-edge fabrication shop capabilities across the U.S.

These divisions provide exceptional services through their advanced facilities across the U.S. Bartlett Group companies deliver high-quality, efficient solutions for complex industrial challenges, specializing in custom sheet metal fabrication, mechanical and refractory services. Bartlett Group sets the standard of fabrication by using state-of-the-art equipment and prioritizing safety, precision and reliability to meet the diverse needs of industries nationwide.

Walker, Louisiana: Decades of expertise in fabrication

Deltak’s powerhouse in steel fabrication is located in Walker, Louisiana. The facility is known for its diverse and advanced capabilities that meet a wide range of industrial needs. It operates over 85 welding machines, enabling it to handle various welding techniques with precision and versatility in fabrication. Its top-of-the-line equipment, including a Trumpf Trumatic 200 turret punch, a Bystronic 6kW fiber optic laser and a Bystronic 4400-watt CO 2 laser, allows for accurate cutting to meet exact specifications.

The facility features advanced computer numerical control (CNC) technology with five programmable press brakes for precise bending and forming, and welding robots for enhanced efficiency and consistency. It also includes a 40-foot undercover blasting area and an 80-foot by 80-foot climate-controlled paint shop for optimal coating application. With a 140-acre yard and 178,000 square feet of operational space, Deltak handles large-scale projects with ease, providing ample room for storage, fabrication and assembly. These capabilities, along with its experienced workforce, enable the delivery of high-quality steel fabrication services for a broad range of industries.

New Iberia, Louisiana: Modular fabrication at its best

Deltak’s facility in New Iberia is a cutting-edge operation equipped for complex, large-scale projects. The facility specializes in modular fabrication and excels in producing pipe racks, production skids, structural and piping systems, ASME pressure vessels and subsea components. Located at the Port of Iberia with direct access to the Gulf of America (Mexico), the facility offers seamless transportation and loadouts for time-sensitive projects. Equipped with 19 overhead cranes and 150,000 square feet of covered workspace, it efficiently handles heavy and oversized materials. Deltak’s capabilities extend to advanced manufacturing processes, including welding, cutting and assembly, supported by innovative technology and a skilled workforce. The facility’s specialized areas for piping, I&E and panel manufacturing allow for integrated solutions that meet the intricate requirements of each project.

The facility features a 23,000-squarefoot climate-controlled blasting and coating shop, ensuring consistent and high-quality surface treatments for products. Deltak holds ISO 9001 and ASME "U" Stamp and NBIC "R" Stamp certifications, enabling the facility to fabricate pressure vessels both onsite and at controlled field locations. These certifications ensure adherence to industry standards, guaranteeing high-quality and compliant manufacturing. Overall, the New Iberia facility’s combination of advanced capabilities, strategic location and specialized areas for different aspects of fabrication make it highly equipped to handle a broad spectrum of complex, highquality projects for various industries.

South Point, Ohio: Specialized fabrication and insulation solutions

Deltak’s South Point facility is widely recognized for its expertise in pipe-spool fabrication, industrial coatings and custom insulation solutions. The facility has built a strong reputation for delivering highquality, precision-engineered products by specializing in fabricating pipe spools, small vessels, structural steel and custom components. Deltak also enhances its capabilities with an in-house insulation shop, distributing SuperMat products — highquality residential and commercial mats — and manufacturing DelGuard Hydro Wraps. The facility also provides custom insulation solutions such as sewn pads and blankets, tailored to meet the specific needs of clients across various industries.

The addition of a climate-controlled paint booth and a new air compressor system enhances its industrial coatings and painting capabilities, ensuring consistent and high-quality finishes. Advanced welding equipment supports a growing demand for fabrication services, including more complex plate and piping projects, expanding the facility’s ability to handle larger and more intricate fabrications.

With its integrated manufacturing processes and expanded capabilities, the South Point facility provides Deltak with comprehensive solutions across a broad spectrum of industrial sectors. Its commitment to quality, coupled with ongoing investments in industry-leading equipment and technology, positions the facility to meet the evolving needs of its clients while maintaining its reputation as a leader in pipespool fabrication, industrial coatings and custom insulation solutions.

Baytown, Texas: Expertise in mechanical and refractory fabrication

Bartlett Group has expanded its Baytown facility, strategically located near key Gulf Coast shipping routes and highways, including I-10, State Highway 99 and State Highway 146. The facility is undergoing further development to include 23,000 square feet of climate-controlled space, 32,900 square feet of covered area and 50,000 square feet of laydown area on 13.5 acres. Global Mechanical Turnaround Services Inc. (GMTS) and Precision Refractory Services Inc. operate from the facility, enhancing the range of services provided.

The facility is designed to support specialized operations of GMTS and Precision, featuring two oversized overhead roll-up doors for easy access to the shop for oversized and wide-load items. It is equipped with two 15-ton overhead cranes, each with a 25-foot hook height, ensuring efficient heavy-lifting capabilities. Additionally, it includes wide turning bays and angled access, allowing seamless transport of oversized loads in and out of the facility. These features ensure GMTS’s accuracy and safety in executing major turnarounds and mechanical projects.

The facility goes beyond mechanical services by leveraging advanced fabrication techniques to produce Precision’s critical components, including transfer lines and ducts, air grid sections and steam rings, slide valves, flares, burner tiles, precast shapes, brick-lined vessels, heater wall panels and structural steel fireproofing, which is essential for industrial safety. In addition, it delivers a comprehensive hub of Precision’s top-tier refractory services, including demolition, shielded metal-arc welding and stud welding, sandblasting, painting, gunite application, brick installation, casting, ramming and fireproofing, ensuring unparalleled expertise for the most demanding industrial needs.

