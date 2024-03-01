Custom metal fabrication: Unsung hero on the team

Metal fabrication projects are found at the heart of many industries that shape our everyday lives — from O&G, petrochemicals to renewable energy, industrial, pulp and paper, waste and water, mining, architecture and electrical/technology — metal fabrication covers a lot of ground.

Custom metal fabrication is one of Woven Metal Products’ (WMP) major areas of expertise. We have been known for reactor and tower internals, custom fabrication and more for over 55 years. But why is metal fabrication important?

Service offerings

Our team creates internal parts for towers and reactors at refineries and chemical plants that produce diesel, gasoline and other chemicals. WMP fabricates parts designed to separate gases that end up being used to manufacture products like paints, coatings, adhesives and other construction materials.

Internal parts used in towers at Parkland Refinery were created by the WMP team.

Have you ever noticed a decorative metal fence or railings on a building? We create architectural projects like these with our laser cutting and forming capabilities. Many art and architectural elements can be created at WMP.

When it comes to industrial projects, like large screens for waste and water treatment, we create these parts with our perforation, cutting and knitting equipment.

Three-step process

Customers who come to WMP are often looking for a one-of-a-kind product that’s not off the shelf. They come to us because we’re one of the few custom fabrication companies that can perform all three of the following key steps in house:

Design engineering. While many customers give us detailed plans and drawings to work from, others need assistance. That’s where our onsite engineering services — a unique offering among metal fabricators — come in. Either way, we align the design and engineering at the outset of the project with our customers.

Close-up view of robotic welding arm.

Cutting. When it comes to processing materials needed for your custom fabrication project, we’ve invested in the latest technologies for the job. We have laser cutting, combo plasma and drilling and punch machines, rolls, presses and computer numeric-controlled machining centers for enhanced precision and performance. Most of our equipment can even be programmed to run unattended, allowing jobs to continue from shift to shift.

Assembly and finishing. Assembly can be as simple as packaging or as complex as hardware installation and welding component parts. We take pride in the appearance of our customers’ finished products and offer finishes from standard metal grinding to brushed surfaces and powder coating.

Staying ahead of the curve

I recently attended FABTECH 2023, North America’s largest forming, fabricating, welding and finishing show, and saw the latest equipment and technology trends in action, including robotics. I happily discovered that our team was ahead of this trend. From our robotic welding cells and handling robots to our newly installed 6 kW TRUMPF fiber laser — rated to cut one-inch-thick steel and equipped with automated loading and unloading technology — robotic tech helps us streamline production while ensuring quality and safety.

Having the most efficient technology at our fingertips comes in handy when facing a fabrication job with a tight deadline.

For more information, visit wovenmetal.com or call (281) 331-4466.