Clough awarded EPCC contract on Texas petchem project

Clough has received full notice to proceed on the engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning (EPCC) and start-up contract for a petrochemical facility located in the Pasadena, Texas, industrial complex. The $620 million project signifies Clough's first major contract award following the February 2019 acquisition of a reputable EPC business in the U.S. and underscores the successful establishment of Clough in North America.

Once completed, the project will deliver a 28,000-bpd alkylate facility consisting of a new ethylene dimerization unit and a new alkylation unit to produce high-octane alkylate for sale into the gasoline blending market.

"We are extremely proud to be part of this exciting project," said Clough CEO and Managing Director Peter Bennett. "This project marks our first major award for our newly established U.S. office and underlines our position as a trusted EPCC partner in the Gulf Coast and greater North American markets.

"This project complements our ability to take a project from the front-end engineering phase through to plant start-up. Our locally based team of engineering, project management, construction and commissioning experts bring innovative project delivery solutions to the energy and infrastructure markets, all backed by a 100-year global history that reinforces our ability to deliver safe and efficient operations while maximizing project value."

