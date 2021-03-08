Clearly defined scope critical to pre-commissioning, cleaning

MIKE ARRIGO, President, Bluewater Energy Inc.

The construction and commissioning world is fast-paced with detours around every corner. We've all received an email or call to bid pre-commissioning/industrial cleaning services with limited details outlining the scope of work. This presents service providers with the unique challenge of being the subject matter expert (SME), yet struggling with how to provide the customer with an accurate representation of executing the scope of work.

While the pre-commissioning/industrial cleaning scope may be viewed as a relatively small price in the overall cost of multimillion- and multibillion-dollar projects, it's a pivotal piece of the puzzle. Bluewater Industrial Cleaning Services (BICS) recognizes this challenge. To support our customers, we leverage our years of experience in the EPC industry to clearly define the scope of work.

Taking the extra time with the project team to clearly define a pre-commissioning/ industrial cleaning scope not only pays dividends, but it also allows the customer to correctly and easily level bids for evaluation. We at BICS have found the most successful partnerships stem from a clearly defined scope. As a service provider, we make suggestions to the customer based on our expertise while adhering to the customer's detailed scope of work.

When a detailed scope of work is not well-defined, it can lead to assumptions and/or interpretations that can negatively impact a project's overall progress and schedule. Taking the time to hash out the scope in advance of bidding the work inherently benefits projects by allowing customers to have a solid reference point to discuss with bidders in the bid review process.

At BICS, we strongly encourage customers to allow for a pre-bid site visit or meeting to emphasize the importance of a clearly defined scope. Simply put: It may seem silly to delineate who is responsible for providing oil during a flush, but taking scope definition to that level of detail upfront pays dividends during execution.

Detailed scope of work is the foundation for moving from bids to execution. BICS has the ability and know-how to help customers develop their road map to success. We utilize our core management team's years of experience in the pre-commissioning/industrial cleaning and startup and commissioning industries to work on customers' detailed scopes. This can be done through a variety of avenues, like site walkdowns, recommendations from previous jobs with similar scopes and outside-the-box thinking. An established road map allows the customer to understand its relationship with the service provider based on the scope for safely and successfully executing work. This avoids the back-and-forth pitfalls that inevitably occur when a detailed scope is not developed.

The end goal of a detailed scope of work is to ensure a qualified service provider is selected while considering cost and schedule impacts to the project. Although it may seem small in the grand scheme, the pre-commissioning/industrial cleaning scope of a project is equally as important as any other scope to the overall success of the project.

When you think pre-commissioning/industrial cleaning, think BICS for safe, successful execution.

For more information, visit www.bluewaterenergyinc.com or call (678) 594-2058.