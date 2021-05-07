Cianbro builds modules for Shell Chemical Appalachia

Cianbro Constructors specializes in providing quality and timely solutions you can count on. According to Cianbro Constructors Vice President and General Manager Joe Cote and Project Manager Eve Parent, the company's defining value is delivering on promises 100 percent of the time in every aspect of a project.

BIC Magazine recently visited with Cote and Parent to find out more about how Starcon and Cianbro work hand in hand and Cianbro's recent project work for Shell Chemical Appalachia.

BIC: What's Cianbro Constructors' relationship to Starcon, and how does working with Starcon benefit both companies?

COTE: Cianbro Constructors and Starcon are both subsidiaries of The Cianbro Companies, founded in 1949. Based in Brewer, Maine, and La Porte, Texas, respectively, the two companies have collaborated successfully on major projects for many years. Cianbro's experience as a modular constructor and large capital project manager is complemented by Starcon's robust and experienced craft team, especially when it comes to scaffolding and insulation. Cianbro and Starcon recently provided complementary services on a furnace project in Texas and a furnace project for an ethylene cracking unit at Cianbro's modular yard in Maine.

BIC: What are Cianbro Constructors' service capabilities?

PARENT: Cianbro Constructors is known for its assembly of technically complex modules with high-quality and timely performance. Additionally, we provide innovative construction guidance to solve project challenges. We have expertise in many trades including structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, instrumentation and coatings. Through our trusted partners and subcontractors, we also provide insulation and fireproofing services. We have robust project management capabilities and decades of experience from our craft personnel all the way to supervision.

We've recently performed work on furnaces for an ethylene cracking unit in Pennsylvania, electrical rooms for a nickel processing plant in Newfoundland, and pipe rack and process modules for a crude expansion project in Texas.

From smaller, truck-size modules to larger, barge-size modules, we have the flexibility to complete projects of varying sizes and deliver them to their final destinations. With deepwater barge berthing capabilities and access to interstate, air and rail transport, Cianbro Constructors can provide the best-fit method of delivery for any project.

BIC: What work did Cianbro Constructors recently complete for Shell?

PARENT: Our most recent project was the completion of 60 modules for seven individual ethane cracking furnaces at our Brewer module yard. Shell Chemical Appalachia utilizes domestic natural gas byproducts to produce plastic for manufacturing use primarily in the U.S. Cianbro was specifically selected for the project because of our ability to perform safely and our past positive experience with Shell. Cianbro's high level of quality and attention to detail provided the best possible product. The ethane cracking furnaces are considered to be the heartbeat of the new facility, required to run at extremely high temperatures and pressures for extended periods of time. Shell was attracted to the Cianbro module yard because it needed a high-value product on a tight schedule.

With this project, Cianbro faced several unique challenges including build-schedule resequencing, significant scope growth and material procurement, all of which required working hand in hand with the client. Early in the project, Shell's construction site team decided the module stacking sequence needed to be modified in order to stay on schedule and budget. The resulting effect at Cianbro's modular yard was a complete revamp of the build schedule, yard layout and construction strategy. The initial yard strategy was to use our teams to build similar modules to maintain a high level of institutional knowledge among the crew and increase productivity throughout the project's duration. The schedule change required the teams to work on multiple types of modules. The teams adapted and communication between team leaders became imperative, with daily strategy meetings and lessons-learned discussions held on a more frequent basis.

BIC: What differentiates Cianbro Constructors from similar companies?

COTE: Cianbro Constructors distinguishes itself from our competitors as a best-value module manufacturer, which is critical to owners in many ways. We make sure the lowest total cost and best value are realized throughout the module lifecycle, beginning with assembly and care in delivery and followed by a flawless start-up. Cianbro maximizes the utilization of technology throughout the assembly process, from initial receipt of material to module shipment, enhancing productivity and bringing efficiency to each phase of a project.

As a 100-percent-employee-owned company, each Cianbro team member participates in the employee stock ownership plan and shares in the risks and profits of the business. As owners, our team members have a vested interest to work more efficiently, safely and productively to ensure the successful completion of each project. This means having each other's backs not only to ensure zero workplace injuries, but also to share in our team's success. Employee ownership has also led to a wealth of experience in the company, with our managers averaging 17 years of experience with Cianbro. When including all team members, we average 10 years of experience per team member.

BIC: What is Cianbro Constructors' mentality when it comes to safety?

COTE: Cianbro believes all injuries are preventable. To accomplish this unconditional commitment to providing an injury- free work environment, Cianbro has created a safety culture within our organization that has resulted in a rewarding safety record. This commitment to establishing an injury-free workplace starts at the senior management level and involves every team member.

Recognized as a national leader, Cianbro is committed to ensuring the health and safety of our team. This commitment includes our journey to "Beyond Zero," creating an environment where our team members go home in a better condition than when they arrived at work — healthier, more educated and able to influence the people around them. As leaders, Cianbro team members continually reinforce the value of personal health, looking out for fellow team members and not taking or accepting unnecessary risks. This is Cianbro's moral obligation. It is how we choose to work; it is a value instead of a priority.

The federal government also nationally recognized Cianbro's commitment to Lean safety and continuous improvement. In 2017, Cianbro joined an elite group of approved participants in OSHA's Star Mobile Workforce Voluntary Protection Program, one of the most prestigious safety recognition programs in the nation. This achievement was accomplished through Cianbro's commitment to Lean safety and continuous improvement.

For more information, visit www.cianbro.com or call (207) 487-3311.