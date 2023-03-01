Cherry Demolition announces rebrand, new safety initiative

Houston-based demolition company Cherry Demolition Inc. has begun the process of rebranding to Arcosa Construction Services, and has launched a new safety initiative, ARC100.

The Cherry Companies, parent company of Cherry Demolition, was established in Houston in 1956 by the Cherry family as a residential moving company. Over time, the company expanded to commercial, industrial and roadway demolition. Concrete and asphalt recycling also became specialties, along with stabilized materials production. Recently, the company expanded its portfolio to include batch-plant services and supplying roll-off and washout boxes. Over the years, the company has developed and maintained a family-centric culture among its employees.

Arcosa Inc., a Dallas-based company, acquired the Cherry Companies in 2020. During the rebrand to Arcosa, the iconic Cherry name will be retired, but the experience and professionalism gained from almost 70 years in the construction industry will always be the solid foundation that makes up Arcosa Construction Services.

Now, Cherry Companies will be known as Arcosa Stabilized & Recycling, and Arcosa Construction Services will be one of three operating divisions. The other two are Arcosa Stabilized Materials, one of the area's largest suppliers of stabilized sand and other stabilized construction materials, and Arcosa Crushed Concrete, which specializes in the processing, sale and re-use of crushed concrete and asphalt.

"This transition unifies our vision and values with that of Arcosa's," said Ivan Svec, president of Arcosa Stabilized & Recycling. "We are fortunate to have built a lasting reputation as Cherry and intend to maintain the high standards of safety and service our customers have come to expect from us."

Cherry Demolition is most known for its expertise in dismantling and demolishing plants, partial units and tanks in the refining, petrochemical and power industries. As Arcosa Construction Services, the company will also offer a portfolio of construction site-support services, including commercial demolition, road and bridge removals, batch plant and roll-off services in the Greater Houston area.

With safety always a top priority, the company has also launched ARC100, a frontline employee-led safety initiative, which stands for "Advocating Real Change, 100% Involved, Committed, Safe." This program is designed to empower employees from all levels to get involved with advancing safety withing the company.

"I'm certainly proud of the accomplishments we have made with safety at Cherry," Svec said. "We pride ourselves in doing the right thing every day and putting safety at the forefront, so I'm excited about the possibilities that ARC100 has in adding to our already strong safety culture, especially getting more of our employees involved in helping develop additional processes within our company. This will only make us stronger."

The team at Arcosa Construction Services embraces change amid the rebrand. Its reputation, built under the Cherry name, is a continuing legacy of a solid foundation in products and services, high safety standards and quality customer service.

For information, visit arcosa.com or call (713) 987-0000.