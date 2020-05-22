Bilfinger awarded multimillion-dollar plant contract

Bilfinger has won a contract from Hinkley Point C for the execution design, supplier management, fabrication and installation of piping systems for the construction of the new nuclear power plant in Southwest England. Worth approximately €68 million (more than $74 million), the contract is to be completed by 2025.

"The award of this first major contract by EDF marks a key milestone in our work on the Hinkley Point C project," said Bilfinger CEO Tom Blades. "It not only shows how much EDF values our working relationship, but also demonstrates our outstanding capabilities with regard to large-scale new-build projects in the nuclear industry. By combining the strengths and experience of multiple entities in our group, we are able to provide EDF with all the required services from a single source for this project."

The balance-of-plant package comprises piping systems that support the operation of the power station and consist partly of steel and partly of glass-reinforced epoxy (GRE).

Bilfinger has comprehensive expertise in the fabrication and installation of GRE pipework, a technologically challenging field. Its strong track record in nuclear new-build projects and longstanding working relationship with EDF were key factors for Bilfinger in securing the contract.

Bilfinger was already recognized as a strategic supplier to EDF's Hinkley Point C project in 2018 and has since received contracts worth €20 million for design preparation and planning work, together with solid waste treatment. EDF also recently reaffirmed its intention to award the nuclear steam supply system contract to Bilfinger. The award is expected later in 2020.

Hinkley Point C's nuclear power will provide the U.K. with reliable low-carbon electricity and is vital in the fight against climate change, helping the U.K. move away from fossil fuels and meet its growing demand for electricity.

For more information, visit www.bilfinger.com or call (281) 604-0309.