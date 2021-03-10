Becoming leaders In sustainability

As the world continues to evolve, sustainability is at the forefront of preconstruction planning. The PCL family of companies, PCL Construction, understands its carbon footprint impacts the communities in which it works. Sustainability at PCL Construction means delivering cost-effective solutions to customers that add real business value to their projects.

Monitoring waste and tracking materials improves sustainability efforts.

As the market sees clients taking more sustainability initiatives with their projects, the team at PCL Construction has developed its own innovative approaches to become more sustainable. PCL Construction uses a holistic approach that includes economic, social and environmental aspects. As a whole, the company aspires to position itself as a go-to sustainability expert through the "5P model:" projects, practices, partners, people and places. Through its practices and people, PCL Construction has researched and developed methods and has the expertise to be the leading sustainability experts. Forming sustainable partnerships allows PCL Construction to provide more services to meet clients' needs. In the places that PCL's teams work, the focus and commitment is on building sustainable communities to impact the way everyone lives.

There are several approaches PCL Construction has applied to make an impact. First, monitoring waste and tracking material at the project site improves sustainability by reducing wasted materials and diverting waste to recycling centers, therefore reducing the use of landfills. Second, logistics planning when monitoring and tracking wastes helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions, maximize deliveries and reduce energy. Lastly, the company also focuses on providing sustainable products and building materials that reduce harmful effects to people and the environment while decreasing long-term maintenance costs - which in turn translates to a higher return on investment for clients.

At PCL Industrial Construction Co., also referred to as PCL Houston, the team has reduced carbon emissions by replacing all project site light plants from metal halide to LED lights. PCL Houston has learned that changing light plants from metal halide to LED significantly reduces carbon emissions and also has a proven substantial cost reduction. Company research has shown that over the use of 10,000 hours, carbon emissions will reduce by 40,000 kilograms, equivalent to 40 tons.

PCL Houston is also participating in the City of Houston's Climate Action Plan. The Houston Climate Action Plan focuses on four areas: transportation, energy transition, building optimization and material management. The partnership with the City of Houston has provided PCL Houston with resources and information to help the company continue to reduce and optimize waste, improve energy efficiencies, and utilize innovations around suitability to ultimately support and impact surrounding communities.

PCL Construction's clients understand their projects need to be more sustainable and are changing the way they build. PCL Houston aspires to be a sustainable leader and help support the sustainability movement through innovative strategies and research development. "Together, we build success."

For more information about PCL Construction and its ongoing sustainable projects, visit www.pcl.com or call (281) 249-8001.