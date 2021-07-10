Auto bore welding versus hand welding

CLIMAX automated bore welding machines provide the operator with a new degree of welding performance and precision. These systems dramatically decrease weld times and produce precise, uniform and high-quality welds, making them far superior to hand-welding techniques.

Line boring the lock pin bosses on a bucketrepair using a BORTECH BW3000 Auto BoreWelder.

These BORTECH automated welding systems are designed to attach to several CLIMAX boring machine mounting fixtures, allowing a single setup for both welding and machining operations. These automated welders offer high-quality, affordable welding performance for bore, flange and valve repair. Many of their benefits are listed below.

Improved safety and productivity

Remote pendant controls minimize the welder's exposure to harmful fumes, heat and flash.

Eliminates tedious, repetitive motions that lead to welder fatigue and injury.

Welds in areas that are difficult or impossible to reach.

The welder is free to work on other jobs while automated welding is taking place, significantly improving productivity.

Welds in bores that are too small to weld by hand and too large to weld with good consistency in a timely manner.

Cuts job times in half by welding one set of bores while you're machining the other.

Versatile, efficient, repeatable

Welds in the horizontal or vertical axis more consistently than hand welding.

Operates at a lower voltage with no starts and stops, maintaining a very consistent arc length.

Arc time increases 100 percent versus hand-welding methods.

Uses far fewer consumables versus hand welding.

Smooth, consistent welds reduce machining time by up to 50 percent, which also reduces wear and tear on your tooling, boring equipment and consumables.

Automatic out-of-round correction capability (pie mode and carriage return) means there's no pre-boring needed to manually fill a void or to oversize the bore to make it round.

Interfaces with CLIMAX BB3000, BB4500 and BB5000 boring machines (one setup operation).

BORTECH automated welding systems provide you with higher-quality welds, as well as substantial time and cost savings over hand-welding methods. These auto bore welders are available for sale or rent. We also offer customized training at our site or yours.

For more information or to find out if CLIMAX's training programs or portable machining and welding solutions are right for you, visit www.climaxportable.com or call (503) 538-2185.