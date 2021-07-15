AMECO spun off from Fluor Corp.

AMECO was recently spun off by its parent company, Fluor Corp. AMECO, which is headquartered in Greenville with field operations throughout the U.S. and Canada, was purchased by middle-market private equity firm One Equity Partners for $73 million.

For more than 70 years, AMECO has managed and provided indirect products and services, including equipment, scaffolding, tools, consumable supplies and fleet management for capital construction, facility operations and maintenance projects on a global scale. Taking an integrated and collaborative approach to project management, AMECO is a leading provider of complete, packaged solutions to the industry. As an independent organization, AMECO will bring its world-class expertise to bear for a larger range of customers throughout the U.S. and Canada.

AMECO has assembled a strong senior management team comprising long-tenured construction and maintenance executives, including many former and present AMECO team members, to lead the organization. Gary Bernardez, who led AMECO from 2001-2012, will serve as CEO.

The deal comes at a time of unprecedented opportunity and pressure for large contractors and owners alike. The current boom in construction and capital expansion projects in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has left the industry struggling to keep pace with rising demand for services and supplies. Many EPC companies such as Fluor are reducing the scope of their equipment and field services divisions in favor of focusing time and resources on core competencies, while owners and contractors in the construction field have an increasing need for outside help to assist with ensuring early integration with field construction execution, efficient procurement of services and supplies, reducing spiraling indirect costs and ensuring timely completion of projects - all areas where AMECO excels.

For more information, visit www.ameco.com or call (864) 295-7800.